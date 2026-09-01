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Red Sox Roman Anthony Makes Major Statement in Fenway Return

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox gestures to the Red Sox dugout following his first inning ground rule double against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox trailed the Seattle Mariners 8-5 entering the bottom of the eighth inning on Monday night at Fenway Park. The offense had gone cold through the middle innings while Seattle piled on runs to seize control.

It took two innings to turn everything around. The Red Sox scored four runs across the eighth and ninth to force extras, then won it in the 10th. The final score read 9-8.

The rally started with one swing from a 22-year-old who had not played in front of a Fenway crowd in nearly four months.

Anthony Sparks the Red Sox Comeback

Roman Anthony led off the bottom of the ninth with the Red Sox still trailing by a run. He drove a sinking line drive into center field. Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez went to the ground to cut it off, but the ball got past him and kept rolling toward the wall.

Anthony took off. Three months removed from competitive baseball at the major-league level, he sprinted around the bases and slid into third with a triple. The packed house at Fenway roared.

“I couldn’t really feel my legs,” Anthony said. “It had been a while since I played baseball in that atmosphere and done something like that…it was amazing. It was electric.”

Two batters later, Ceddanne Rafaela made contact on a fly ball to left that carried far enough to bring Anthony home. The game was tied. The momentum had completely shifted.

Without Anthony’s triple, there is no rally. There is no extras. There is no walkoff. His at-bat changed the entire trajectory of the night.

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 31: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after scoring during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on August 31, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

The Numbers Say He Is Back

Anthony finished 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored. Through his first two games since being activated Sunday, he has collected a triple and two doubles among his four hits while reaching base in more than half of his plate appearances. The bat has looked sharp from the moment he stepped back into the lineup.

Anthony credited the rehab process for making sure the transition back would be seamless.

“I think that was the biggest thing about the rehab,” Anthony said. “Making sure that with this group and what they’ve done over the past few months… that when we come back, there’s no hiccups.”

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 31: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox slides past Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on August 31, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

The Focus Has Shifted to October

Anthony was out since early May with a torn tendon in his right ring finger. He watched the Red Sox climb from the bottom of the American League standings into comfortable possession of a playoff spot. He worked his way back through Portland and Worcester, progressing quietly while the team he wanted to rejoin kept finding ways to win.

Now that he is back, the objective is singular.

“There’s one goal,” Anthony said. “There always is, but I think even more so now entering September. Your eyes are kind of on one thing, which is playoff baseball.”

Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 03: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Fenway Park on May 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Red Sox

Roman Anthony spent three months watching this team transform without him. He came back Sunday. By Monday night, he was standing on third base at Fenway Park after a triple that ignited the biggest rally of the season.

His legs were numb. His bat was not.

September has arrived. So has Anthony. If Monday was any indication of what the final month will look like with him in the lineup, the Red Sox just got significantly more dangerous.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Red Sox Roman Anthony Makes Major Statement in Fenway Return

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