Red Sox Reveal Roman Anthony Return Plan After Rehab Debut

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Diamondbacks, and finished Wednesday’s series finale against Arizona at 68-59, closing out a 16-day stretch without an off day. The record across that gauntlet sat at .500, eight wins and eight losses that tested the roster’s depth at every turn.

On Tuesday night in Portland, Maine, the most anticipated return of the second half arrived. Roman Anthony played his first competitive game since May 4, going 2 for 2 with a home run and two walks in his rehab debut with Double-A Portland.

The performance generated real energy.

Tracy Comments on Anthony

Chad Tracy said that Roman Anthony would sit for a day before returning to Portland’s lineup Thursday in left field, and again Friday as the designated hitter.

The plan is to build his workload gradually, stacking days and increasing time on his feet after months away from game action.

Tracy acknowledged the debut was encouraging but made clear the organization is not accelerating anything based on one night.

“We’re not in the conversation yet about what the exact timetable is,” Tracy said. “He hasn’t played in a while and DH’d for four or five innings. So there’s accumulating volume, not just of swings but being on his legs and things like that.”

What Stood Out From the Debut

The results were impressive. What they represented mattered more.

Anthony’s opposite-field single in the second inning left his bat at 108 miles per hour, the hardest he had hit a ball to the opposite side all season. That kind of authority had been missing from his game before the injury. He entered the IL hitting .229 with a .321 slugging percentage, struggling to find the all-fields approach that defines his ceiling as a hitter.

“I’m glad it’s still in there,” Anthony said.

He spent his time away from the lineup watching Red Sox teammates drive the ball the other way and felt motivated to re-establish that element of his game. Tuesday’s performance suggested the reset is real.

More Help on the Way for the Red Sox

Anthony is not the only Red Sox player working his way back. Isiah Kiner-Falefa played in his first rehab game Wednesday, joining Trevor Story, who is already three games into his assignment with Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox have navigated the second half through depth and adaptability. Getting key pieces back healthy for the stretch run could change the equation heading into September.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Roman Anthony’s rehab debut answered the biggest question. The swing is right. The opposite-field authority is back.

Now comes the patience. The Red Sox are building him back on their schedule, not anyone else’s.

October is the destination. The path runs through Portland first.