Red Sox Get Roman Anthony Update Amid Yankees Series

The Boston Red Sox dropped the opener of their four-game series against the New York Yankees 1-0 on Friday night at Yankee Stadium. Cam Schlittler held the lineup in check across 5⅔ scoreless innings, and the offense could not come through with runners on, going hitless in seven at-bats with men in scoring position.

Boston fell to 73-61 and now sits three games behind the Yankees. Saturday’s doubleheader offers a chance to recover ground quickly.

Before Friday’s game, Chad Tracy addressed the question everyone has been asking. When is Roman Anthony coming back?

Tracy Gives The Update

Anthony was not activated for the series opener. Tracy made clear the decision was driven by readiness, not roster strategy.

“I don’t think we’re far off, but we’re going to…while we have the time…make sure we use it,” Tracy said. “I think a lot of people have the perception that maybe we circled a date on the calendar. When you’re out for 3½ months, it’s difficult to circle a date on the calendar.”

Tracy acknowledged that Sunday remains a realistic possibility but would not commit beyond that.

“Sunday’s possible, but we’ll see how they feel after Saturday,” Tracy said.

Where Anthony Stands

Anthony has been sidelined since early May after tearing a tendon in his right ring finger. He worked his way back through game action at Double-A Portland before heading to Worcester earlier this week.

“Physically, they feel like they’re close to being ready, but then you still know that they’re working through stuff as far as game play,” Tracy said. “An extra at-bat here wouldn’t hurt. So that’s where we’re at.”

Saturday’s game with Worcester represents the final test. How Anthony’s body responds and how he feels at the plate afterward will determine whether the Red Sox make the call for Sunday.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The Red Sox lost 1-0 on Friday night. The offense went silent at the worst possible time. The gap in the wild-card race grew to three games.

Anthony’s bat would help. Tracy knows that. Everyone in the building knows that. But the patience that has defined this team’s approach all season is not going to disappear because of one loss.

Sunday is possible. When Anthony does come back, it will be because he is ready. Not because the moment demanded it.