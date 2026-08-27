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Red Sox Get Roman Anthony Return Update Ahead of Yankees Series

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Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox
Getty
Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox had their five-game winning streak snapped Wednesday night in a 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins. Boston was held to five singles, committed a season-high four errors, and looked flat on both sides of the ball in their worst performance in weeks.

The Red Sox dropped to 73-60 and now sit 2.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the race for the top American League wild-card spot. A four-game series between the two teams begins Friday night in the Bronx.

Before that, the Red Sox have an off day Thursday and a decision to make. Roman Anthony is working his way back. Whether he joins the team in New York remains unclear.

Tracy Is Not Rushing Anything

After Wednesday’s loss, Chad Tracy was asked about the status of the players on rehab assignments. His answer left the timeline open.

“We’ll see, obviously gonna get on a plane, check in, see where everybody’s at,” Tracy said. “See how everybody came out health wise. And we’ll talk through and see if there’s anything we’re gonna do.”

Tracy has been deliberate all year about bringing players back at the right time rather than the earliest time. The off day gives the Red Sox time to evaluate how everyone responded physically before committing to any moves ahead of the biggest series of the season.

Boston Red Sox

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox hits a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

How Anthony’s Rehab Has Gone

Anthony’s first game with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday was encouraging. He drove a two-run homer with a 107 mile-per-hour exit velocity and finished 2 for 4 with three RBI. The performance suggested the 22-year-old’s bat was ready.

Wednesday told a different story. Anthony managed three groundouts and a strikeout across four at-bats. He played all nine innings in left field but could not generate anything offensively.

The context to Tracy’s caution. Anthony said earlier in the week that he felt ready to return. Wednesday’s results did not carry the same conviction.

Trevor Story had a similarly difficult night, striking out three times in four plate appearances and dropping his rehab average to .138 across eight games. The returning players want to be in New York. The question is whether Tracy agrees they are ready.

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Trevor Story #10 (L) and Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate a 6-3 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Red Sox

The Yankees series starts Friday. It is the biggest series of the season. Tracy has four games to make up ground in the wild-card race, and every lineup decision carries weight.

Anthony wants to be there. Tracy will use the off day to decide. The answer will say everything about where the Red Sox believe Anthony stands.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Red Sox Get Roman Anthony Return Update Ahead of Yankees Series

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