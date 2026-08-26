Red Sox Get Notable Roman Anthony Update Ahead of Yankees Series

The Boston Red Sox sit at 73-59 after winning five straight games. The gap between Boston and the New York Yankees for the top American League wild-card spot has shrunk to 1.5 games. A four-game showdown in New York begins Friday night.

The roster could look different by then. One of the most talented young players in baseball is close to returning from an injury that has kept him off the field since early May.

What he did on Tuesday night in Worcester suggested the wait is nearly over.

Anthony Makes a Strong Statement

Roman Anthony made his presence felt immediately in his first game with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday. The young outfielder drove a two-run homer into the seats in right-center during the seventh inning, connecting on a pitch that left the bat at 107 miles per hour and left no doubt from the swing.

Anthony finished 2 for 4 with three driven in and handled all nine innings defensively. He had been easing back into action with Double-A Portland over the previous week after a finger ligament injury suffered in early May ended what had been a promising start to his season.

The step up to Worcester was designed as the next phase of his progression. The way he hit Tuesday made it look like the last one before Boston.

“I’m to a point now where, week two, I’m looking forward to getting back into a big league game as soon as possible,” Anthony said.

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Friday in New York Is a Real Possibility

Anthony told reporters before the game that rejoining the Red Sox for the Yankees series opener on Friday is within reach. He is scheduled to play again with Worcester on Wednesday and will evaluate how his body responds before making any decisions.

He emphasized that nothing has been finalized. There is no target date circled on the calendar and no travel arrangements in place. The entire process has been built around responding to each game and adjusting from there.

Through six rehab appearances between Portland and Worcester, Anthony has collected two homers and a double among his five hits while drawing three walks. The power has returned. The finger has not limited him at the plate.

Anthony credited the Red Sox for being patient with the timeline but made clear the urgency is building on his end.

What Anthony Means for the Red Sox Stretch Run

Adding Anthony back to a lineup performing at this level changes the equation. He provides left-handed power from the outfield and can slot into left field or the designated hitter role immediately.

The timing matters. A four-game set in New York is the kind of series that could define the final month of the season. Having Anthony available for it would give Tracy another weapon in his most important lineup decisions.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Roman Anthony has been watching this team surge without him for months. The finger is healed. The bat looks ready. A homer crushed at 107 off the bat in his first Triple-A game answered any remaining questions about whether the power has returned.

Friday night in New York against the Yankees would be a fitting stage. Anthony wants to be there. The way he swung the bat Tuesday suggests he should be.