Red Sox Get Romy Gonzalez Return Update Ahead of Road Trip

The Boston Red Sox will spend the next six games away from Fenway Park. They open a three-game series in Seattle on Friday before heading to Denver for three more against the Colorado Rockies.

There is no break waiting for them when they return. Boston begins a four-game series against the New York Yankees on June 25, with left-handed starters Carlos Rodón and Ryan Weathers potentially lining up for New York during the set.

That makes the composition of Boston’s lineup worth watching. One right-handed bat is getting closer, although the Red Sox still have to decide exactly when he is ready.

Tracy Identifies More Likely Return Window

Romy Gonzalez has an outside chance of joining the Red Sox before their current trip ends, according to interim manager Chad Tracy.

The Rockies series remains a possibility. However, Boston currently appears more likely to keep Gonzalez on assignment into next week and activate him after the team returns home.

“I’d say maybe an outside chance…” Tracy said. “I think it’s maybe more likely that it’s some time on the homestand when we get back. It’s going to depend on how he feels.”

Gonzalez has missed the entire season thus far, following left shoulder surgery in March. His response to each new workload remains more important than forcing him toward a particular series.

Still, the timeline has narrowed. Gonzalez could be back during the Yankees series if the next stage of his rehab goes as planned.

Red Sox Evaluating More Than the Box Score

Gonzalez made an immediate impression in his first appearance with Double-A Portland, hitting a home run while starting at second base. He returned the following day as the designated hitter and went hitless in three at-bats.

His defensive workload will expand next. Gonzalez is scheduled to play first base over the weekend, giving the Red Sox another test of how his shoulder handles the demands of consecutive games and changing positions.

The club also has to evaluate whether his swing decisions and timing are ready for major league pitching after several months without competitive at-bats.

Gonzalez Gives Tracy Another Lineup Option

Tracy has previously indicated that the 29-year-old will receive opportunities at second base and designated hitter. He can also spell Willson Contreras at first, giving the Red Sox another way to keep his bat involved.

The matchup value stands out. Gonzalez recorded a .978 OPS against left-handed pitching last season, production that could become particularly useful during the Yankees series.

His overall numbers were equally convincing. Gonzalez finished 2025 with an .826 OPS and a .305 batting average, driving in 53 runs and hitting nine home runs across 96 games.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Gonzalez’s return is no longer attached to a vague point later in the summer.

Boston now has two realistic windows. The Red Sox could accelerate the process in Colorado, or they could give him additional at-bats and bring him back for the Yankees series.

The second path appears more likely. The next few games will determine whether that changes.

The decision is close.