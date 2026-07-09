Red Sox Get Major Rotation Development Amid Winning Streak

The Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 5-0 on Wednesday night at Rate Field, extending their winning streak to five games and their record over the last 12 to 10 victories. It is the best stretch of the season by a comfortable margin, and it has moved Boston to 42-48, within six games of .500 for the first time since late May.

The Red Sox are also a half-game out of third place in the AL East and three games back in the American League wild card race. The road trip that started in Anaheim and moved through Chicago has changed the trajectory of the season.

Wednesday’s win was built on the arm of a rookie who has quietly become the most important development in a rotation that keeps losing pieces around him.

Bennett Delivers Seven Shutout Innings

Bennett scattered four singles across seven frames, punching out four and issuing just one walk. He needed just 81 pitches to get through seven innings, with 53 of them finding the strike zone. Only one Chicago batter reached second base all night. His ERA now sits at 2.61 through his first eight starts as a major leaguer.

The only real threat came in the second when back-to-back baserunners reached with nobody out. Bennett answered by striking out the next two hitters and getting the third on a weak grounder to end the inning.

“I’m just a pretty even-keeled guy. I think I’ve always been that way,” Bennett said. “It’s very easy to get emotional. Baseball is a super hard game, and when things don’t go your way, you kind of start tilting. I try and keep it right in the middle.”

Weissert and Morán handled the final two innings, and between them and Bennett, the last 13 White Sox batters went down without reaching base. The pitching staff did not allow a run for the second consecutive night after Payton Tolle’s six shutout innings on Tuesday.

The Vibe Has Changed

Bennett was asked about the energy around the team during this stretch. His answer was short and honest.

“The vibes are great,” Bennett said. “Guys are playing extremely well and just pumped to be doing that.”

The numbers back it up. Five straight wins. Ten of 12. A road trip record of 5-0 with four games remaining before the All-Star break. The Red Sox are playing with a confidence that did not exist a month ago when they sat 14 games under .500.

Cheng was the offensive standout, collecting two hits and driving in a pair of runs in just his 10th major league game. The contributions keep coming from everywhere in this lineup.

The Rotation Question Looms for the Red Sox

The pitching has carried Boston through this stretch, but the health of the staff remains an open question heading into the second half.

Ranger Suarez left his last start Sunday with left adductor tightness and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Thursday to test his readiness. The tentative plan is for Suarez to stay in the rotation and start against the Mets on Saturday, but nothing is guaranteed.

“We’ll see how he feels,” interim manager Chad Tracy said.

If Suarez cannot go, Brayan Bello is one of the options the Red Sox are considering. Both a conventional start and a bulk role behind an opener are on the table. Bello has not been scheduled for any starts at Triple-A Worcester this week, a sign that the organization is keeping him available.

“Keeping options open,” Tracy said. “Trying to keep as many avenues available and open to us.”

Bello was demoted on June 6 after posting a 6.34 ERA through 13 starts. A return to the major league rotation would carry real stakes for a pitcher who has struggled to find consistency this season.

Connelly Early remains out. The rotation depth is thin, and every strong outing from Bennett and Tolle takes on extra importance because of it.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Jake Bennett threw seven shutout innings on Wednesday. That is exactly what the Red Sox need right now with key arms out.

The win streak is at five. The road trip is 5-0. Patrick Sandoval is lined up for Thursday’s series finale.

Bennett summed it up best. The vibe is great. The Red Sox keep rolling.