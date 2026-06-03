Red Sox Hope Former Yankees Top Pick Can Fix Costly Trade Mistake

The Boston Red Sox are turning to an unexpected piece of their controversial Brewers trade, calling up former New York Yankees first-round pick Anthony Seigler after a scorching month at Triple-A Worcester, according to a MassLive report.

For Seigler, the promotion is a long-awaited opportunity. For Boston, it is also a chance to see whether one of the overlooked pieces of a trade that continues to haunt the organization can still provide meaningful value at the major-league level.

Seigler, 26, posted a .344/.468/.531 slash line for the WooSox in May with three home runs across 30 games, lifting his season average to .298 and his OPS to .896. The hot stretch follows a rough start to the year. Seigler opened 2026 on the injured list with left knee patellar tendinopathy and did not get going offensively until last month.

In a corresponding move, infielder Nick Sogard was placed on the injured list.

Seigler and the Red Sox-Brewers Trade

Boston acquired Seigler alongside infielders Caleb Durbin and Andruw Monasterio, plus a 2026 Competitive Balance Round B pick, in a six-player deal that sent left-handers Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan along with second baseman David Hamilton to Milwaukee.

Harrison was the linchpin of that trade. The left-hander arrived in Boston in June 2025 as a featured part of the Red Sox’s return in the blockbuster deal that sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Less than eight months later, Boston shipped Harrison to Milwaukee, where he now owns a 6-1 record and a 1.57 ERA through 10 starts in 2026, according to NBC Sports Boston.

Durbin, the headliner on the Red Sox side, has been one of the least productive hitters in baseball this year. Seigler was an afterthought in that February trade. But he now gets a chance to contribute at the major-league level, helping to salvage something of the Harrison trade and, for that matter, the Devers deal as well.

Seigler’s Career With the Yankees

The Yankees selected Seigler with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Cartersville High School in Georgia, signing him to a $2,815,900 slot bonus. Three picks later in that same draft, the Red Sox selected Triston Casas.

Baseball America ranked Seigler as New York’s fourth-best prospect heading into the 2019 season. MLB Pipeline placed him 15th in the organization the following year.

But injuries and other circumstances stalled Seigler’s development for three consecutive years. A hamstring injury and a concussion limited him to 24 games in 2018. A broken left kneecap cost him most of 2019. The COVID pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor-league season entirely.

After the 2024 season, he was eligible to elect minor league free agency, and he did just that, signing with the Milwaukee Brewers organization. That move allowed him to finally make his major-league debut. He came up to the Brewers on July 2, 2025, and batted .194/.292/.210 in 34 games before Milwaukee dealt him away last offseason.

Seigler is a left-handed hitter who stands 5-foot-9 and can throw with either his right or left hand. He appeared on the mound at the big-league level in 2025. He has logged time at third base, second base, corner outfield, and catcher. He is also only the second Navajo player in major-league history, following former Red Sox outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury, according to Native News Online.

Boston’s infield remains in flux. Marcelo Mayer recently shifted from second base to shortstop. With Durbin’s bat still a question mark, and Sogard as well as shortstop Trevor Story now on the IL, Seigler gives the club a left-handed option with legitimate multi-positional range for the bench or spot starts.