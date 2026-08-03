Red Sox Put MLB on Notice With Sweep of Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium. The offense launched four solo home runs, three of them in a decisive third inning. Jake Bennett recovered from a rough second inning to shut down the Dodgers lineup for the next three and a half frames.

The win completed a 6-1 West Coast road trip and moved Boston to 60-51. The Red Sox sit five games clear of the last team outside the playoff picture and five back in the AL East.

Red Sox Sweep the Defending Champions

The Red Sox took all three games from the back-to-back World Series champions at their own ballpark. It is the signature series of a run that has reshaped the entire season.

Boston has won 23 of its last 26 games. Six weeks ago, this team sat at 32-46. Now they are nine games above .500 and positioned firmly in the postseason race. The turnaround has been one of the most dramatic in recent baseball history.

Sunday’s win followed the formula that has defined this stretch. The Dodgers scored three runs in the second to grab a 3-2 lead. The Red Sox responded with three consecutive homers in the top of the third off right-hander Emmet Sheehan, turning a deficit into a two-run lead within seven pitches.

“They swing, we swing back,” Bennett said.

That mentality has carried this team for six weeks. Every deficit has been treated as temporary. Every response has been emphatic.

Rafaela’s Series to Remember

Ceddanne Rafaela homered in all three games against the Dodgers. Four home runs total in the series. The All-Star center fielder has been the most dangerous hitter on the hottest team in baseball, and he saved his best stretch for the biggest stage.

His solo blast in the third knotted the game at three. Wilyer Abreu went deep on the next offering to put Boston in front. Masataka Yoshida made it three homers in the inning two batters later.

A Small Sign From Duran

Jarren Duran went deep in the sixth inning for his first long ball since July 5. His average climbed to .200 for the first time in nearly a month.

It is a small step for a player who has endured a tough season at the plate. Nobody is declaring the slump over based on one swing. But the Red Sox need Duran contributing, and any sign of life matters heading into August.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Three games at Dodger Stadium against the best team in the National League. Three wins. No arguments about which club played better.

The Red Sox head home with the trade deadline arriving. The roster may look different by the time they take the field again. But whatever changes come, the identity stays.

This team fights. The Dodgers found that out the hard way.