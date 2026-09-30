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Red Sox Sonny Gray Addresses Future Ahead of Must-Win Yankees Game

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Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox
Getty
Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are one loss from elimination. Tuesday night’s 9-0 defeat to the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series left the Red Sox facing a must-win Game 2 on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. Sonny Gray will take the mound for Boston.

It is the most important start of his Red Sox career. It might also be his last.

Gray was asked whether he wanted to return to Boston next year. His answer was careful.

Gray Keeps the Future at Arm’s Length

“I’m going to take today for today, take tomorrow for tomorrow, and then go from there,” Gray said.

Gray’s contract includes a $30 million mutual option for 2027 that is widely expected to be declined by one side or the other. If it is, the 36-year-old becomes a free agent this winter. He has told the Boston Globe in a recent interview that he would retire “in a heartbeat” if his family indicated any desire for him to step away from the game.

Wednesday night could be Gray’s final start in a Red Sox uniform. He did not address that possibility directly. He did not need to. The non-answer said enough.

Sonny Gray, Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – APRIL 8: Pitcher Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox tips his cap to the fans as he leaves the game during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park on April 8, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

What Wednesday Demands

The Red Sox need Gray to keep them alive. Max Fried starts for the Yankees. The lineup managed three hits and zero runs against Cam Schlittler on Tuesday. The offense has to find something, but it starts with Gray giving the team a chance.

Manager Chad Tracy expressed full confidence in his pitcher.

“Anytime he’s out there, you feel good about it,” Tracy said. “Having him out there tomorrow, obviously the season’s on the line for us, and he can handle that.”

Behind Gray, the bullpen is fully armed. Garrett Crochet, Garrett Whitlock, and Aroldis Chapman were all held out of Game 1. If Gray gives the Red Sox five or six strong innings, Tracy has the arms to finish the job.

Boston Red Sox v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 17: Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Globe Life Field on September 17, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Red Sox

Sonny Gray came to Boston for one year. He gave the Red Sox the best season of his career. Now he takes the mound Wednesday with the season on the line and his future unresolved.

Tomorrow comes first. Gray knows the stakes. He will be ready.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Red Sox Sonny Gray Addresses Future Ahead of Must-Win Yankees Game

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