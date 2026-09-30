Red Sox Sonny Gray Addresses Future Ahead of Must-Win Yankees Game

The Boston Red Sox are one loss from elimination. Tuesday night’s 9-0 defeat to the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series left the Red Sox facing a must-win Game 2 on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. Sonny Gray will take the mound for Boston.

It is the most important start of his Red Sox career. It might also be his last.

Gray was asked whether he wanted to return to Boston next year. His answer was careful.

Gray Keeps the Future at Arm’s Length

“I’m going to take today for today, take tomorrow for tomorrow, and then go from there,” Gray said.

Gray’s contract includes a $30 million mutual option for 2027 that is widely expected to be declined by one side or the other. If it is, the 36-year-old becomes a free agent this winter. He has told the Boston Globe in a recent interview that he would retire “in a heartbeat” if his family indicated any desire for him to step away from the game.

Wednesday night could be Gray’s final start in a Red Sox uniform. He did not address that possibility directly. He did not need to. The non-answer said enough.

What Wednesday Demands

The Red Sox need Gray to keep them alive. Max Fried starts for the Yankees. The lineup managed three hits and zero runs against Cam Schlittler on Tuesday. The offense has to find something, but it starts with Gray giving the team a chance.

Manager Chad Tracy expressed full confidence in his pitcher.

“Anytime he’s out there, you feel good about it,” Tracy said. “Having him out there tomorrow, obviously the season’s on the line for us, and he can handle that.”

Behind Gray, the bullpen is fully armed. Garrett Crochet, Garrett Whitlock, and Aroldis Chapman were all held out of Game 1. If Gray gives the Red Sox five or six strong innings, Tracy has the arms to finish the job.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Sonny Gray came to Boston for one year. He gave the Red Sox the best season of his career. Now he takes the mound Wednesday with the season on the line and his future unresolved.

Tomorrow comes first. Gray knows the stakes. He will be ready.