The Boston Red Sox Are Spending $125 Million on Triple-A Players

The 2026 Boston Red Sox have been one of MLB’s most disappointing teams–and their problem don’t stop at the Major League level.

This season, the Red Sox have Brayan Bello and Kristian Campbell in Triple-A.

Bello was inked to a six-year, $55 million deal after a solid season and ended up being one of the main culprits of this year’s collapse.

Campbell signed an even larger eight-year, $60 million contract, and since signing, he’s all but disappeared.

This season, the Red Sox have seen players like Jarren Duran and Garret Crochet take major steps back. With the hefty contracts looming over their heads, it’ll be a tough ask for Boston to reset quickly.

Additionally, the new CBA could further hinder Boston’s ability to offload its struggling youngsters if teams with the money to take them on get hit with a salary cap.

Whatever Craig Breslow decides, fans have already started mentally moving on from this year’s team.

Social Media Reacts to the Boston Red Sox

Here’s what people are saying:

Just Baseball: “The Red Sox are optioning Brayan Bello to Triple-A, per @RochieWBZ. Bello posted a 6.34 ERA in 12 games with Boston and allowed 8 runs in his start earlier today.”

Tommy Cassell: “Brayan Bello is scheduled to start for AAA Worcester tomorrow. Connelly Early’s spot in the Red Sox rotation won’t come up until July 7 in Chicago, 7 days from now. Be interested to see how Boston handles this situation over the next week — with more info to come on Early.”

Talk Sox: “With $125 million in guaranteed money tied up to two players in Triple-A, what exactly do Brayan Bello and Kristian Campbell have to do to make it back to the majors?”

Coach Murph: “With Connelly Early being pulled for left elbow discomfort, it looks like we will be seeing Patrick Sandoval or the return of Brayan Bello the next time around. Bello in 3 Worcester starts: 3.95 ERA. 11.2 H9 Sandoval in 6 starts (pitch limits): 4.60 ERA. 6.3 BB9.”

Katie Morrison-O’Day: “Patrick Sandoval has looked pretty good in his last couple of rehab starts but he’s only stretched out to 60 pitches. Brayan Bello is also an option of course — the first inning woes haven’t stuck with him in Worcester and his last start was decent (5IP, 5H, 1R, 6K, 2BB).”

Jomboy Media: “The ump and everyone else forgot the count here as this should’ve been a three-pitch strikeout, all swinging Astros’ Cam Smith ended up walking, and Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello was pulled from the game. Reliever Ryan Watson did retire the next batter.”

Red Sox Right Now

Tonight, June 30, the Red Sox closed out their month with a tough loss to the Nationals.

Nats’ starter Cade Cavalli not only carved Boston, but things got chippy between him and veteran Willson Contreras after a strikeout.

The benches cleared, with multiple players throwing punches. Some referred to it as a “kerfuffle” after the game, as lots of baseball brawls end up as a shoving match.

Boston needs anything it can get to add momentum. Maybe getting chippy will leave a chip on their shoulder the rest of the year.