Red Sox Get Positive Update on All-Star Rehabbing Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox pitching staff has been the most consistent facet of their team throughout the ups and downs of the 2026 MLB season. But as the calendar continues to tick towards October, Boston, like so many other teams, finds itself looking for help on the mound as workload and wear-and-tear are starting to catch up to many of the arms on the Red Sox staff.

With Boston getting closer and closer to clinching a playoff spot with every win, interim manager Chad Tracy and general manager Craig Breslow have made a concerted effort to give guys more rest than usual, hoping to keep them fresh for playoff baseball. In recent weeks, Boston has thrown out minor league arms like Raymond Burgos, Jedixson Paez, Alec Gamboa, and Wyatt Olds, sometimes out of caution, sometimes out of necessity.

But the Red Sox depth could soon get some help, as former all-star Tanner Houck is nearing a rehab assignment in AA Portland according to MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

Houck Eyeing Return to Sox Ahead of Playoffs

Ever since being drafted in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Houck has been a highly touted piece of the Red Sox developmental success with pitching prospects. The first few seasons of Houck’s MLB career were rocky, but he found a groove in the first half of the 2024 season, when he was named an all-star.

Houck struggled in the latter half of the season, finishing with a record of 9-10, a 3.12 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 178.2 innings pitched. He struggled in nine outings to start the 2025 season, eventually opting to get Tommy John surgery. His last MLB outing was in May of 2025, 15 months ago.

The flashes of excellence have always been there with Houck though, and his arm could certainly make an impact for Boston out of the bullpen in the playoffs. He is slated to pitch an inning for the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday, September 8.

Houck and Garrett Crochet Both Eyeing Return to Big Leagues

While Houck’s return could give Boston some much needed help in the depth department, the big fish in the water is perennial Cy Young candidate Garrett Crochet, who threw off the mound for the first time in three months on Friday, September 4.

“The fact that he got on the mound today and threw is a really, really good sign,” Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said. “See how he comes in tomorrow will be an important piece of it. When he comes in tomorrow, does he feel anything, any lingering effects that are going to slow down or does he feel really good? And then you can proceed.”

After an outstanding 2025 season, Crochet got off to a very bumpy start to his 2026 season. In six starts, Crochet conceded an ERA of 6.30 in 30 innings. After his sixth start, the Red Sox shut him down with left shoulder inflammation.

Though it was thought to be a minor injury at the time, Crochet has now been out for over four months, and for a time, it seemed unlikely he would throw a pitch again this season. But, if things keep progressing for the ace, Crochet may be looking at a sizeable role coming out of the bullpen in the playoffs for the Sox.