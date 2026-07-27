Red Sox Teammates Make Feelings Clear After Connelly Early Trade

The Boston Red Sox wrapped up an impressive homestand Sunday with a 6-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. The win pushed Boston to 54-50, and sent them into a seven-game road trip to California with real momentum.

But Sunday’s clubhouse carried a different energy than the ones before it. Saturday night’s trade that sent left-hander Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals for infielder Curtis Mead had sunk in overnight.

Winning and losing teammates at the same time has defined this stretch for the Red Sox. Sunday was both at once.

Red Sox Teammates Say Goodbye to Early

Payton Tolle found out about the trade from a friend’s text message Saturday night. His first instinct was that it was fake. He told his wife to call her friend back because he was convinced it was AI-generated misinformation. It was not until he checked social media himself that the news became real.

Tolle and Early worked their way through the minors on a similar timeline. They shared time in the big leagues and had grown close along the way. Losing a teammate he considered a genuine friend hit differently than a typical roster transaction.

“This is probably the first experience with a player that I’ve been close with getting traded,” said Tolle. “You kind of prepare yourself that in this business, this is going to happen. So I just hope nothing but the best for him.”

Carlos Narváez thought back to Early’s major league debut last September in West Sacramento against the Athletics. Early delivered five scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts that night, announcing himself to the big leagues in the most emphatic way possible.

“I knew then he was going to be great,” Narváez said.

The sentiment across the clubhouse was consistent. Early had earned the respect of everyone in the building during his 21 starts this season, and his 3.24 ERA told only part of the story. The person mattered as much as the pitcher.

Suarez Returns Without Missing a Beat

While the clubhouse processed the Early trade, Ranger Suarez gave the Red Sox exactly what they needed on the mound. The left-hander returned from his absence with a strained left groin and threw four shutout innings against the Blue Jays without the benefit of a minor league rehab start.

“It’s in his blood,” Narváez said.

Suarez allowed four hits, struck out six, walked nobody, and threw 64 pitches total with 42 finding the strike zone. The only sign that he had been away was a slight dip in fastball velocity. Everything else looked like the pitcher who had been one of Boston’s most reliable arms before the injury.

Duran May Be Turning the Corner

Jarren Duran went 3 for 4 on Sunday with a two-run single in the fourth inning that gave Boston a 3-0 cushion. It was the kind of day that has been too rare this season for the former All-Star.

Earlier in the week, Duran called himself the worst player in baseball. It was an exaggeration on his part, but something may be shifting.

Duran is now 7 for 21 with six RBI over his last six games. Sunday’s performance was his second multi-hit game in that stretch. The swing looked more relaxed. The results followed.

It is too early to declare the slump over. Duran has teased progress before this season only to slip back. But the Red Sox need him contributing, and the last week has looked more like the player they know he can be.

Final Word for the Red Sox

The Red Sox said goodbye to a teammate they respected and a pitcher who gave them everything he had. They welcomed back a starter who looked like he never left. And they watched a struggling hitter put together a solid performance.

That is what this team has been all month. Something changes every day, and they keep winning anyway.

California is next. The deadline is coming. This roster is not done evolving.