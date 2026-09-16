Boston Red Sox Could Get Timely Boost Before MLB Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Rangers on Tuesday night in the series opener, 4-2, behind a short outing from Patrick Sandoval and an offense that stranded nine baserunners.

Boston sits at 82-69 as the postseason nears. The pitching has carried the load for weeks, and while the lineup has delivered, the bench has quietly become a question mark down the stretch.

That question got louder Tuesday night. With the bases loaded in the eighth inning, Andruw Monasterio struck out swinging against Rangers closer Jacob Latz to end the threat. It was the kind of moment that puts a spotlight on roster depth heading into October.

A Surging Infielder Is Ready

One infielder in Triple-A is not waiting quietly.

Romy Gonzalez spoke about his readiness for another shot with the Red Sox, and his message left no room for ambiguity.

“I’m ready whenever my name’s called,” Gonzalez told MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “I’ve always been extremely confident in what I can do…I think I’ve showed that over the past two seasons.”

Gonzalez missed five games recently with a left elbow issue before returning to the Worcester lineup last night. He said he is feeling good. The confidence is backed by what he has done since being sent back down.

The Numbers Speak for Themselves

Since his demotion, Gonzalez has slashed .330/.391/.505/.896 with four home runs across 26 games. That translates to a 133 wRC+.

The last month has been even better. Gonzalez is hitting .421/.477/.649/1.126 with three home runs, a 13.8 percent strikeout rate, and a 10.8 percent walk rate. He is not just hitting. He is controlling at-bats and doing damage when he connects.

His first stint with the Red Sox this season did not go well. But the response since going back to Worcester has been emphatic.

Gonzalez offers what Boston’s bench needs. He can hit left-handed pitching. He provides positional flexibility across the infield. And his production over the last month has been among the best in the Red Sox’ minor league system.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Romy Gonzalez struggled the first time around this season after returning from injury. He went back to Triple-A and answered every question the numbers could ask.

The Red Sox are building a postseason roster. The bench matters in October. Gonzalez is making his case. Now it is up to Boston to listen.