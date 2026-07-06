Boston Red Sox Get Bad News on Former Top Draft Pick

The Boston Red Sox received discouraging news involving a former top draft pick, creating another setback as the organization continues navigating a pivotal stretch of the season after winning seven of their last nine games coming into Sunday.

The latest development raises new questions about the former top prospect’s outlook and what it could mean for both his future and the Red Sox moving forward.

Triston Casas’ Wrist Injury Update

Triston Casas has been shut down from hitting because of a newly surfaced wrist problem, interim manager Chad Tracy said, according to Red Sox reporter Tim Healey.

Boston has not released additional details on the injury, including imaging results or a recovery timeline, and no formal team statement had been issued as of Sunday evening. The update marks the first known wrist issue of Casas’ professional career.

Casas has spent months working back from a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee, an injury that ended his 2025 season in early May after surgery. He opened this year on the injured list still recovering from that procedure, before a new setback complicated his path back to Fenway Park.

Casas Battles Repeated Setbacks

In early April, Casas felt discomfort in his left side while trying to hit off a tee, an issue later diagnosed as an intercostal strain. Boston transferred him to the 60-day injured list on April 22 as a result, according to MassLive‘s Christopher Smith.

By late May, Casas appeared to be nearing a return to live hitting.

“He is approaching, I think as we get toward the end of the week, potentially starting to do some like light swinging,” Tracy said before a game at Fenway Park, as quoted by Smith. “So like it’s progressed. Obviously the knee’s OK. We’re just still doing rotational stuff for the side and I think he’s getting closer to maybe starting some like light swinging progression.”

That timeline now appears disrupted, with the wrist issue surfacing weeks later and no updated target date attached to Casas’ activation off the 60-day injured list.

Casas’ Injury History Stymies Once-Promising Career

Casas, born Triston Ray Casas in Miami on Jan. 15, 2000, was Boston’s first-round selection, 26th overall, in the 2018 MLB Draft out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida. He debuted in the majors on Sept. 4, 2022, and finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2023 after hitting .263 with 24 home runs and an .856 OPS over 132 games.

That 2023 season remains the only full year Casas has played healthy at the major league level. He has now missed significant time in three straight seasons, including a 2024 rib injury that doctors likened to a “car crash” within his body, as quoted by Smith. Casas played in just 63 games that year and only 29 games in 2025 before the knee injury ended his season in early May.

Across four major league seasons, Casas has appeared in 251 games and carries a career .241 batting average with a .348 on-base percentage, .452 slugging percentage and 45 home runs. Durability, however, continues to define his time in Boston more than production ever has.

With no clear timetable attached to the wrist injury, the Red Sox now face another stretch of uncertainty with their former No. 2-ranked prospect, and Casas faces the challenge of proving his body can hold up long enough to fulfill the promise that made him a first-round pick in the first place.