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TRADE: Boston Red Sox to Acquire 6-Year MLB Player From Detroit Tigers

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The Boston Red Sox acquired Jahmai Jones from the Detroit Tigers.
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DETROIT, MI - APRIL 23: Jahmai Jones #18 of the Detroit Tigers hits a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on April 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are acquiring outfielder Jahmai Jones from the Detroit Tigers, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Via Speier on Bluesky: “Per source, the Red Sox are acquiring Jahmai Jones (recently DFA’d) from the Tigers for a PTBNL. After an excellent 2025, Jones struggles to a .137/.219/.221 line in 105 PAs for Detroit this year, but he gives the Sox RH corner OF depth.”

TRADE: Boston Red Sox to Acquire 6-Year MLB Player Jahmai Jones From Detroit Tigers

Jahmai Jones #18 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after crossing home plate after hitting a solo home run to tie the game against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on April 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

GettyPhoto by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The Tigers designated Jones for assignment last week, according to the team’s transaction log on MLB.com. Detroit DFA’d Jones to clear space for catcher/first baseman Eduardo Valencia.

The Red Sox already have an open 40-man roster spot after designating left-hander Danny Coulombe for assignment a couple of days ago. However, Jones is out of options and will need to join the 26-man roster, so Boston will need to remove a player from its big-league squad.

Jones has struggled significantly this year, posting -1.2 fWAR with a rough .137/.219/.221 (25 wRC+) slash line in 57 games.

More About New Red Sox Outfielder Jahmai Jones

Jones has appeared in 198 games throughout his MLB career. He made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2020, appearing in just 22 games. He then appeared in 26 games with the Baltimore Orioles in 2021.

Jones didn’t play in the majors at all in 2022 and then appeared in seven games with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023. After that, the outfielder appeared in 33 games with the New York Yankees in 2024 and 129 games with the Tigers over the past two seasons.

In 198 career games, Jones has been worth -0.9 fWAR with a .214/.297/.363 (85 wRC+) slash line, 10 home runs and 41 RBI.

Jones played for Team Korea during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He went 5-for-21 with one home run, one double, one walk and two RBI.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox ended the first half on a hot streak, winning nine games in a row and 14 of their last 16 games. Their hot streak has put them right in the thick of the playoff race, sitting just 1/2 a game back of the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins for the third American League Wild Card spot with a 46-48 record.

The American League is especially weak this year, and the fact that Boston could be back in a postseason spot with a losing record on Friday proves that. Still, on paper, the Red Sox appear to be a much stronger team than they showed early on in the season. They hold the fourth-best run differential in the American League at +27, which is a higher mark than the run differentials of the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers, all teams that are in postseason position.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

The Tigers have had a very similar season to the Red Sox. Like Boston, Detroit entered the year viewed by most as a World Series contender, but had an abysmal start to the season. However, Detroit has clawed its way back into postseason contention, winning nine of its last 12 games. The Tigers’ record still isn’t pretty, sitting at 44-52, but they’re just 3 1/2 games back of the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins for the third American League Wild Card spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: Boston Red Sox to Acquire 6-Year MLB Player From Detroit Tigers

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