TRADE: Boston Red Sox to Acquire 6-Year MLB Player From Detroit Tigers

The Boston Red Sox are acquiring outfielder Jahmai Jones from the Detroit Tigers, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Via Speier on Bluesky: “Per source, the Red Sox are acquiring Jahmai Jones (recently DFA’d) from the Tigers for a PTBNL. After an excellent 2025, Jones struggles to a .137/.219/.221 line in 105 PAs for Detroit this year, but he gives the Sox RH corner OF depth.”

TRADE: Boston Red Sox to Acquire 6-Year MLB Player Jahmai Jones From Detroit Tigers

The Tigers designated Jones for assignment last week, according to the team’s transaction log on MLB.com. Detroit DFA’d Jones to clear space for catcher/first baseman Eduardo Valencia.

The Red Sox already have an open 40-man roster spot after designating left-hander Danny Coulombe for assignment a couple of days ago. However, Jones is out of options and will need to join the 26-man roster, so Boston will need to remove a player from its big-league squad.

Jones has struggled significantly this year, posting -1.2 fWAR with a rough .137/.219/.221 (25 wRC+) slash line in 57 games.

More About New Red Sox Outfielder Jahmai Jones

Jones has appeared in 198 games throughout his MLB career. He made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2020, appearing in just 22 games. He then appeared in 26 games with the Baltimore Orioles in 2021.