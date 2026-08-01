Red Sox Trade Rumors: 4-Time All Star in, Story, Duran Out? Breslow Searching For An Arm

The Boston Red Sox completed the month of July with a 21-4 record. they have climbed their way out of fourth place and are only 2.5 games behind the New York Yankees and six games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Red Sox are looking to change things up. When the season began, they had the worst start in franchise history. A team that was heading down the seller path, are now looking to be buyers.

Boston Red Sox Are Interested in SF Giants 2B Luis Arraez

MLB insider Francis Romero, says that the Boston Red Sox show high interest in San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez. The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $12 million contract this offseason, and is battling Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez for the National League batting title.

Arraez is slashing .328/.364/.446 in his eighth MLB season.

Middle infield help is a must for the Red Sox. Trevor Story, Marcelo Mayer and Isiah Kiner-Falefa all hit the IL with no projected return timeline.

While the Red Sox are having conversations about Arraez, it seems like they are more focused on getting a shortstop.

Red Sox Searching For Another Shortstop Leaves $140M Trevor Story Vulnerable

Injuries have run its course through the Boston Red Sox roster, but it didn’t even wait for newly acquired shortstop Curtis Mead to get his feet wet before getting to him too.

Mead broke his wrist in his first game as a Red Sox on Jul7 27, joining fellow middle infielder Trevor Story on the injured list. However, Mead has been given a 6-8 week return timeline, whereas Story’s is nowhere in sight.

Per MLB insiders Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo, the Red Sox would prefer to add another shortstop.

One of the shortstops they are looking at would require the Red Sox to work with the Washington Nationals yet again, acquiring Mead’s teammate CJ Abrams.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, claims the Red Sox believe that Story is going to be unable to help them once he returns from the IL. They are asking for several different shortstops, aside from CJ Abrams.

Los Angeles Angel Zach Neto, Houston Astro Jeremy Peña, and Miami Marlin Otto Lopez.

MLB.com’s Ian Browne, says that the a likely offer for one of these shortstops is no. 7 MLB prospect shortstop Franklin Arias.

Story’s offensive production has been down since a six-year, $140 million contract in 2022 and is approaching the backend of his career at 33 years old.

Though, trading Story might be a little difficult having over two years left on his mega-contract and an injury that has no end in sight yet.

Red Sox Willing to Trade Jarren Duran

Jarren Duran has had a rollercoaster of a 2026 season. Some highs, and lots of very low lows. He is slashing .198/.256/.338 on the season, yet is batting .280 with RISP. Duran also got himself into another ‘incident’ this year.

Durran was seen bickering with teammate Wilson Contreras on Thursday’s game against the Athletics.

His constant outbursts when he’s not performing to his own standard has created a spectacle amongst MLB and Red Sox fans.

Last season his trade market value was quite high, this season, it has dipped a bit, but there’s still potential.

“Despite Duran’s struggles this season, he is still believed to have a market, though not nearly the one he would have commanded had Boston moved him at last year’s trade deadline,” MLB reporter Julian McWilliams said.

McWilliams confirms that the Red Sox are willing to move him at the deadline, and even mentions that George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays has peaked their interest.

It’s hard to predict whether or not Duran will actually be traded, but one thing for certain is that despite their hot streak in the month of July, August will a very telling month for the Red Sox.