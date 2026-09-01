Red Sox Trevor Story Sends Strong Message in Win Over Mariners

The Boston Red Sox rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-8 in extras on Monday night at Fenway Park. The victory came on the heels of a weekend in the Bronx where Boston dropped three of four to the New York Yankees.

Seattle had taken control with a five-run stretch through the middle innings, pushing the lead to 8-5 heading into the eighth. The sellout crowd watched the game slipping away from a team that could not afford another loss.

Then the final two innings arrived. What happened next belonged to the two players who had spent three months watching from the sideline.

Story Delivers the Walk-Off

Trevor Story came to the plate in the bottom of the 10th with the bases loaded and two outs. Seattle had loaded them intentionally, walking both Caleb Durbin and Jarren Duran to create the matchup they preferred.

Story made the decision backfire.

Cooper Criswell’s first three pitches missed the zone badly. The crowd rose expecting a walkoff walk. Story took a strike, then swung through a sinker. On the full count, Criswell missed his spot with another sinker. Story lined it into the left-center gap at over 105 miles per hour. The ball bounced off the wall. Eli White scored standing up.

Story launched his bat, ripped off his helmet, and was swallowed by a wave of teammates charging out of the dugout.

“It means a lot,” Story said. “We’ve been watching from afar for a while, just supporting the boys and just thinking about the times that we can get back on the field and contribute.”

It was the seventh time in his career that Story has delivered the winning run in a walkoff situation. He finished the night 2 for 5 with three RBI, including a two-run double in the eighth that closed the gap to one run and kept the comeback alive.

The Doubters Got Their Answer

Story’s rehab numbers gave critics plenty to work with. Across 10 games with Triple-A Worcester, he batted .171 without recording a single extra-base hit. The strikeouts piled up.

Since returning to the big-league roster, Story has silenced the doubters. He is 4 for 8 through two games with a pair of doubles and three driven in.

When asked how he knew the timing was right despite what the rehab numbers showed, Story did not hesitate.

“Only I know when I’m ready and when it’s time to go,” Story said. “It’s hard to explain. But I think the atmosphere, the energy, the game-planning — all that goes into it.”

Roman Anthony went through the rehab process alongside him. He saw what the stat line did not capture.

“I was so happy for him. Every at-bat, he just continues to look better and better,” Anthony said. “He continues to trust himself through all the noise.”

What Story Means to the Red Sox

Story had sports hernia surgery in mid-May. When he went down, the Red Sox were seven games under .500. Over the next three months, the team transformed itself from one of the worst in the American League into a legitimate playoff contender. Story watched every game of that climb from the outside.

He understood what his role needed to be upon returning. Not a savior. Not a hero. Just another contributor to a group that had already proven what it was capable of.

“It’s not about us coming back to do anything other than try to win games,” Story said. “It’s about the team and it’s about where this team’s going and just happy to be a part of it.”

Final Word for the Red Sox

Trevor Story hit .171 in his rehab assignment. He went 10 games without an extra-base hit. He returned to a roster that had won without him for three months.

Monday night, he lined a full-count sinker into the gap with the game on the line. The bat toss told the story. The celebration confirmed it.

The doubters pointed to the rehab numbers. Story pointed to the scoreboard.