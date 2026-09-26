Red Sox Get Worrying Injury Update Ahead of Yankees Series

The Boston Red Sox clinched a trip to the Bronx on Friday, sweeping a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs to lock in the fifth seed and a Wild Card Series matchup with the New York Yankees beginning Tuesday.

The celebration came with a cost. Mickey Gasper suffered a significant biceps injury in Game 1 of the doubleheader and is likely done for the year. And another question that has loomed over this roster still does not have an answer.

Willson Contreras did not swing a bat on Friday.

Tracy’s Comments Postgame

Manager Chad Tracy was asked again if there was anything new on Contreras. His answer was not what the Red Sox wanted to hear.

“Nothing new, nothing new,” Tracy said. “We’ll see how he goes tomorrow and Sunday and we’ll go from there.”

Contreras spent Friday focused on rest and treatment for the bone bruise on his right hand, the same injury that has kept him out of the lineup since September 17. He was seen in the clubhouse wearing a brace on the hand, per Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.

The Red Sox are holding out hope that Contreras can play in the regular-season finale on Sunday, which has been relocated to Tropicana Field in Tampa due to the approaching nor’easter. That game would be his last chance to test the hand before the postseason begins.

But the window is narrowing. Contreras has not taken batting practice on consecutive days this week. His only session came Tuesday and lasted 20 minutes. He described it as going only “OK.” The hand has not cooperated since.

Gasper’s Injury Makes This Worse

The Contreras situation was already the Red Sox’ biggest concern heading into October. Gasper’s injury turned it into something more urgent.

Gasper had been filling in at first base and designated hitter while Contreras recovered. He slashed .251/.357/.466 with 10 home runs in 67 games this season, per the Boston Globe’s Tim Healey. His bat came alive in the second half, and he had become a fixture in the top half of the lineup against right-handed pitching.

Now he is likely gone for the year.

“It’s probably going to take him out,” Tracy said.

If both Contreras and Gasper are unavailable for the Wild Card Series, Boston’s depth at first base and DH thins considerably. Nick Sogard started at first base in Game 2 of Friday’s doubleheader. Andruw Monasterio and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are options as well. None of them replaces the production Boston would be losing.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Nothing new. That is what Chad Tracy said about one of the players the Red Sox need most.

Days remain before Game 1. Contreras is resting, wearing a brace, and hoping his hand cooperates before time runs out. The Gasper injury removed one of the safety nets behind him.

The Red Sox have the pitching to compete in this series. Whether they have the offense depends almost entirely on what happens between now and Tuesday.