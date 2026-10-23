Red Sox’s Trevor Story Deal Gets a 2026 Checkup

The Boston Red Sox paid Trevor Story $25 million in 2026, the fifth season of his six-year, $140 million contract. According to FanGraphs, they got 64 regular-season games and 0.2 wins above replacement.

That is a disappointing return from a veteran expected to provide stability at shortstop.

Injuries help explain the outcome. Boston still has to evaluate the production it received and the roster adjustments required while Story was unavailable.

With another guaranteed season ahead, the front office faces two separate assessments: how the 2026 investment performed and which arrangement gives Boston the strongest shortstop situation in 2027.

What the Red Sox Got for Story’s $25 Million

Story finished with a .235/.271/.351 slash line, five home runs and 29 RBIs across 266 plate appearances. His 68 wRC+ put his offensive production 32% below league average after park and league adjustments.

Availability compounded those struggles. His transaction history shows he was placed on the injured list in May with a sports hernia and activated on August 30. He appeared in fewer than 40% of Boston’s regular-season games.

The previous year demonstrates how sharply the return changed. Story played 157 games and hit 25 homers while batting .263/.308/.433 in 2025.

His salary then increased from $22.5 million to $25 million.

The contact-quality numbers also weakened. Baseball Savant lists a 36.5% hard-hit rate in 2026, down from 47.0% in 2025. His average exit velocity fell from 91.4 mph to 87.1 mph.

Those changes suggest the problem extended beyond missed time. Boston also received less forceful contact when Story played.

His 0.2 WAR incorporates hitting, baserunning, and defense, making the evaluation broader than a comparison of home-run totals alone.

Replacement level estimates what a team could obtain from readily available replacement talent. Finishing only slightly above that baseline helps explain Boston’s spending concern, even after giving Story credit for his contributions outside the batter’s box.

What Story’s Remaining Contract Means for Boston

Spotrac’s contract breakdown lists a $25 million salary for 2027 and a $25 million club option for 2028, with a $5 million buyout.

If Boston declines that option, its remaining commitment totals $30 million: next season’s salary plus the buyout. The buyout is separate from the 2027 salary.

Exercising the option would therefore cost $20 million more than declining it. That future decision should depend on updated performance and health information.

For 2027, Boston should compare Story’s expected contribution with the additional cost and likely production of a replacement. Any trade calculation would also depend on how much remaining money another team agreed to assume.

The $25 million already guaranteed for next season should inform Boston’s future budget, while the quality of its available players should determine playing time.

His productive 2025 season offers a reason to consider a rebound. His 2026 availability and contact quality make relying entirely on that rebound a substantial risk.

Boston needs credible shortstop depth and a plan that can withstand another absence. Story’s 2026 checkup supports a clear finding: the club received too little production for its investment.