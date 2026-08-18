Red Sox Roman Anthony Breaks Silence on Controversial Move Amid Injury Return

When Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony checked his swing during a game back on May 4, and did damage to ligaments in his right hand and wrist in the process, the original stance of the team was that the injury was not that bad, and perhaps Anthony would be back in a matter of a couple of weeks. Of course, we know what happened from there–the injury was worse than the team indicated, and when Anthony was not improving throughout the spring, the team finally made the decision to send him down to the team’s facility in Fort Myers to get him right.

That move raised eyebrows among many Red Sox observers. There was speculation–unfounded, too be sure–on Boston airwaves that Anthony perhaps was enjoying his celebrity a bit too much, and that maybe he was letting off-field distractions get in the way of the work of getting back on the field. In that context, the decision to send him down to Fort Myers was a controversial topic in itself.

But Anthony, speaking to the media before his return to the field in Portland with the Double-A Sea Dogs on Tuesday, said that, no, his time in Fort Myers was strictly rehab-related.

Red Sox Sent Roman Anthony South on July 5

The Red Sox made the decision on Anthony on July 5. Anthony explained:

“I think the biggest thing for me was there were a few different opinions I got that told me it would be almost as long as it took. So, knowing tat in the back of my head, I just tried to do everything I could to minimize that and to get out here as fast as I could.

“But once we took that second MRI, they decided to send a group of guys to Fort Myers and me being the one at the time … it made the most sense to go in there finish everything down there, and go see another specialist in Atlanta. For me, it was—it sucks when you have to leave the group of guys. You’re not there every day.”

Red Sox Have Changed in His Absence

Anthony also joked that the Red Sox team he left is not quite the same one he will be returning to, assuming the rehab assignment goes as planned. Boston was 14-21 back then. The team is 67-58 now, in position to earn an American wild-card spot with a strong stretch run.

There were some odd emotions as he drove up to Portland, he said.

“I am super excited, I was driving here today and it just felt weird to finally be here,’ Anthony said. “And it’s been a long process for me, and it took a lot longer than I expected when I first did it. So, I am happy it is all behind me and I can play baseball.”

Roman Anthony Feels ‘Good to Go’

Indeed, it was longer than just about anyone in and around the Red Sox thought. But Anthony said the progress he has made lately in recovering from the hand injury has been consistent and he felt like he needed to pull the trigger on returning.

He should be back in Boston soon, though there is no timetable on this rehab assignment.

He explained: “I’m good. I am good to go. I have been swinging, kind of had a quick little ramp-up there in Fort Myers, when I felt good enough to swing. Felt good enough to take BP off the machine, that was for me when I said, all right, let’s get out of here.

“Feeling good, haven’t had any problems. The recovery has been great, which is the biggest thing. We were down there, I got up here maybe a little quicker than I had originally planned, but I was recovering great, recovering after swinging.”