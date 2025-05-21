Red Sox’s Roman Anthony Finally Gets Promoted–On Prospect List

Considering the way that the former No. 1 player on the ESPN list of MLB‘s top prospects has fared, maybe the Red Sox would not consider the new top name on the list to be particularly good news. But with Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki now a big-leaguer, star Triple A outfielder Roman Anthony is firmly planted atop the list of prospects at ESPN, as the site proclaimed on Wednesday.

Sasaki had held the spot. Since signing with the Dodgers and making his debut, though, the right-hander has gone 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA in eight starts that now includes a stint on the disabled list, though it is expected to be short.

But that means Red Sox potential star Anthony is No. 1. And so far, he has been living up to that billing.

Roman Anthony Batting .322

Here’s what ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel had to say about Anthony at the top of the list: “Anthony held serve as the default top prospect after Sasaki graduated from the No. 1 spot. The only real area for improvement left in Anthony’s offensive game is turning more of his 30-plus-homer-level raw power into home runs with better or more consistent lift/pull to his swing.”

Indeed, the timing of Anthony’s eventual call-up to Boston remains one of the great parlor games among Red Sox fans. Boston has a crowded outfield, with Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, ably backed up by Rob Refsnyder. The Red Sox want Anthony playing every day, and there just is not a spot for him currently.

Anthony’s numbers at Triple A Worcester are eye-popping: .322/.450/.522 on the slash line, in 42 games. McDaniel points out that Anthony, with six homers, could stand to get more lift on the ball and power more homers.

With the season-ending injury to Triston Casas, there was speculation that Anthony could move to first base, but personnel chief Craig Breslow shut down that chatter.

“I think just given his age, there’s still an opportunity for him to develop in the outfield. Until you feel like that’s in a place where there isn’t just a massive opportunity cost to taking reps away, that’s where he should be focused,” Breslow told The Boston Globe. “And also, I think obviously, at some point he’s going to be impacting our major league team, and to throw another variable into the mix probably doesn’t make a ton of sense when that transition in and of itself can be difficult at times.”

Red Sox ‘Big Four’ Excelling in 2025

Anthony is the crown jewel in Boston’s famed Big Four of prospects. While prospects very often flame out, 2025 has been kind to all four so far.

Anthony has put up big numbers, as has Marcelo Mayer, the Worcester shortstop who is batting .262 with eight homers and 41 RBIs in 41 games. Mayer is No. 6 on the ESPN list. The Red Sox have had another of the Big Four, Kristian Campbell, in Boston all season. He has slumped lately, but has shown the raw tools to be the Red Sox’s everyday second baseman–or first baseman, if the team moves him there.

The last of the Big Four is Kyle Teel, who was the the lynchpin in the trade that brought ace pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox this winter. Crochet has been excellent, but Teel has impressed, too, at Triple A Charlotte, with a slash line of .271/.367./.410. He ranks No. 33 on the ESPN prospect list.