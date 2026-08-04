Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet Update Before White Sox Series

The Boston Red Sox are set to begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Before the White Sox series, the Red Sox announced updates on injured stars Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet.

Red Sox Reveal Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet Injury Update

According to Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH, Anthony, an outfielder, is taking overhand batting practice.

Alexander wrote on X: “Roman Anthony is taking overhand BP. He’s in the “phase of introducing new things” then seeing how his hand feels after each raise in intensity. Chad Tracy says: “as long as he’s feeling good, then go to the next step.””

Alexander also provided an update on Crochet, a left-handed starting pitcher.

Alexander wrote: “Garrett Crochet is throwing 50-60 feet, per Tracy.”