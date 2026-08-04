BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 23: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on May 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Red Sox Reveal Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet Injury Update
GettyBOSTON, MA – MAY 10: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on May 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
According to Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH, Anthony, an outfielder, is taking overhand batting practice.
Alexander wrote on X: “Roman Anthony is taking overhand BP. He’s in the “phase of introducing new things” then seeing how his hand feels after each raise in intensity. Chad Tracy says: “as long as he’s feeling good, then go to the next step.””
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – APRIL 25: Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after pitching against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 25, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Alexander also provided an update on Crochet, a left-handed starting pitcher.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet Update Before White Sox Series