Boston Red Sox Announce Official Roman Anthony New During Pirates Series

The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Pirates won the first game of the series 8-4 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to start at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Red Sox revealed exciting Roman Anthony news.

Boston Red Sox Announce Exciting Roman Anthony Update

MLB.com’s Ian Browne wrote on X: “Story to start rehab Sunday in Worcester. Roman Anthony on Tuesday for Portland. Isiah Kiner-Falefa on Wednesday with Worcester.”

Anthony has been on the injured list since early May with a partially torn ligament in his right hand and ring finger.

The Red Sox are in a good spot, sitting in the second Wild Card position with a 65-57 record. However, they have scuffled lately, losing six of their last seven games. Getting Anthony back could be a much-needed boost for the club.

Looking at Red Sox OF Roman Anthony

Anthony had a rough start to the 2026 season, hitting just .229/.354/.321 with one home run and five RBI over 30 games before being placed on the IL.

Last season, he hit .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 71 games.

The outfielder represented Team USA in the World Baseball Classic this year.

During the tournament, Anthony slashed .280/.400/.520 with two home runs and seven RBI across seven games.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

Before beginning their series with the Pirates, the Red Sox lost three of four games to the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Boston is sitting comfortably in the second Wild Card spot, with a 5 1/2-game lead over the Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers, all teams that are tied for the third Wild Card position.

While the Red Sox are likely to make the playoffs, winning the division seems far-fetched.

In the American League East standings, Boston trails the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 9 1/2 games.