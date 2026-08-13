Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony News Before Blue Jays Finale

The Boston Red Sox are slated to play the Toronto Blue Jays for the series finale of a four-game set at Rogers Centre at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

The Blue Jays won the first three games of the series.

Before Thursday’s game, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy announced an update on injured star Roman Anthony.

Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Update

The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey wrote on X: “The Red Sox are “going to talk through” bringing Roman Anthony back to Boston from Fort Myers, Chad Tracy said. (Anthony also is nearing a rehab assignment, so a geographic return makes sense before he joins Worcester or Portland.)”

Anthony has been on the injured list since early May with a partially torn ligament in his right hand and ring finger.

Looking at Red Sox OF Roman Anthony

Anthony had a rough start to the 2026 season, hitting just .229/.354/.321 with one home run and five RBI over 30 games before being placed on the IL. Last season, he hit .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 71 games.

The outfielder represented Team USA in the World Baseball Classic this year. During the tournament, Anthony slashed .280/.400/.520 with two home runs and seven RBI across seven games.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox have had an interesting season, to say the least.

Through July 1, Boston had a poor 37-48 record.

Then, the Red Sox tied a franchise record by winning 15 straight games. From July 3 through Aug. 7, the team went an outstanding 27-3.

The team made a big splash at the trade deadline, acquiring three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak after winning 27 of their last 30 games.

Boston has the second American League Wild Card spot with a 64-56 record. The club is four games back of the New York Yankees for the first Wild Card spot and 10 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.