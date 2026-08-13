Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony News Before Blue Jays Finale

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 23: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on May 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays won the first three games of the series.
Before Thursday’s game, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy announced an update on injured star Roman Anthony.
Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Update
GettyBOSTON, MA – MAY 10: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on May 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey wrote on X: “The Red Sox are “going to talk through” bringing Roman Anthony back to Boston from Fort Myers, Chad Tracy said. (Anthony also is nearing a rehab assignment, so a geographic return makes sense before he joins Worcester or Portland.)”
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 17: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox walks off of the field after hitting a flyout against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on April 17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
Anthony had a rough start to the 2026 season, hitting just .229/.354/.321 with one home run and five RBI over 30 games before being placed on the IL. Last season, he hit .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 71 games.
The outfielder represented Team USA in the World Baseball Classic this year. During the tournament, Anthony slashed .280/.400/.520 with two home runs and seven RBI across seven games.
Boston Red Sox Right Now
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: Interim manager Chad Tracy looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The Red Sox have had an interesting season, to say the least.
Through July 1, Boston had a poor 37-48 record.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 08: Interim manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox speaks to media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)
Then, the Red Sox tied a franchise record by winning 15 straight games. From July 3 through Aug. 7, the team went an outstanding 27-3.
The team made a big splash at the trade deadline, acquiring three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles.
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 11: Adley Rutschman #31 and Seth Martinez #51 of the Boston Red Sox walk to the dugout after the eighth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
The Red Sox are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak after winning 27 of their last 30 games.
Boston has the second American League Wild Card spot with a 64-56 record. The club is four games back of the New York Yankees for the first Wild Card spot and 10 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony News Before Blue Jays Finale