Boston Red Sox Announce Official Roman Anthony News During Pirates Series

BOSTON, MA - MAY 10: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on May 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
The Pirates won the first game of the series 8-4 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to start at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Saturday.
Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Red Sox revealed exciting Roman Anthony news.
Boston Red Sox Announce Exciting Roman Anthony Update
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 23: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on May 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
The Red Sox are in a good spot, sitting in the second Wild Card position with a 65-57 record. However, they have scuffled lately, losing six of their last seven games. Getting Anthony back could be a much-needed boost for the club.
Looking at Red Sox OF Roman Anthony
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 03: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Fenway Park on May 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Anthony had a rough start to the 2026 season, hitting just .229/.354/.321 with one home run and five RBI over 30 games before being placed on the IL.
Last season, he hit .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 71 games.
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 15: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox takes an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on April 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
The outfielder represented Team USA in the World Baseball Classic this year.
During the tournament, Anthony slashed .280/.400/.520 with two home runs and seven RBI across seven games.
Boston Red Sox Right Now
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 11: Adley Rutschman #31 and Seth Martinez #51 of the Boston Red Sox walk to the dugout after the eighth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Before beginning their series with the Pirates, the Red Sox lost three of four games to the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.
Boston is sitting comfortably in the second Wild Card spot, with a 5 1/2-game lead over the Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers, all teams that are tied for the third Wild Card position.
GettyBOSTON, MA – AUGUST 9: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox heads to the dugout after flying out during the eighth inning against the Athletics at Fenway Park on August 9, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
While the Red Sox are likely to make the playoffs, winning the division seems far-fetched.
In the American League East standings, Boston trails the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 9 1/2 games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Boston Red Sox Announce Official Roman Anthony News During Pirates Series