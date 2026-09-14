Red Sox Star Roman Anthony Doesn’t Mince Words on Payton Tolle’s Performance vs. Royals

Going into a three-game weekend series against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox are all but locked into the second American League wild-card spot. They are 4.5 games behind the New York Yankees and six games clear of the Cleveland Guardians for the third and final spot.

With 12 games left in the regular season, they are destined for Yankee Stadium in the AL wild-card round in two weeks. However, things can change, but all signs point that way. Against the Royals, interim manager Chad Tracy was sending out his top three pitchers. It was a potential playoff preview for the Red Sox.

After Sonny Gray lost the opener on Friday, left-handers Ranger Suárez and Payton Tolle both responded with strong outings. Tolle’s Sunday outing drew rave reviews from not only his manager but also his young outfielder, Roman Anthony.

Roman Anthony Drops Blunt Quote on Boston Red Sox Left-Hander Payton Tolle

Tolle had an immaculate first inning, which set the tone for his outing. The former TCU standout went six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out seven in a 4-1 Boston victory. In his immaculate first inning, eight of Tolle’s nine pitches were fastballs.

“It’s an electric fastball,” Anthony said, per Zack Cox of the Boston Herald. “He’s an electric pitcher. He’s an electric human being. It’s really fun to watch.”

Tolle did not receive a decision after exiting with a 1-0 lead, but Boston’s bullpen allowed the tying run in the top of the seventh. Tolle’s ERA dropped to 3.02 following his outing. However, the first inning set the tone for the rest of the game, which was delayed over three hours due to rain.

“It’s a big moment in the first,” said Tracy, per Tim Healey of the Boston Globe. “It’s a lot of energy that you want him to [continue with]. OK, it was awesome, but settle in. We need you to throw five more innings. He was fantastic.”

Tolle will likely get a start next weekend against the Tampa Bay Rays and then one more the following week before the playoffs begin at the end of the month.

Boston Red Sox Offense Comes Through Late Against Royals

Caleb Durbin staked Tolle to a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the second inning. After that, the offense was quiet until the seventh inning. Anthony delivered what turned out to be the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single. In the bottom of the eighth, Trevor Story added some insurance with a two-run single.

Boston hits the road for a three-game series against the Texas Rangers and Rays. Texas is one game behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West. Tampa Bay is four games ahead of the Yankees in the AL East. Boston can play spoiler for both teams late in the season while locking down one of the top two wild-card spots.

Suárez and Tolle’s performances against Kansas City are good signs with the postseason approaching. It’s just a matter of finishing strong and carrying it over to the playoffs.