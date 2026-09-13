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Why is the Red Sox-Royals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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Colorado Rockies v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 14: A general view of Fenway Park during a rain delay before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies on June 14, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was scheduled to start at 3:05 p.m. EDT.

Via the Red Sox on X:

Fenway Weather Update: Due to the current forecast, today’s first pitch has been delayed.

The weather is expected to improve, and we will share a new start time as soon as possible.

Red Sox-Royals Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 26: A general view of Fenway Park during a rain delay between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox on June 26, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Here is the hourly forecast in Boston as of 2:30 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

  • 2:30 p.m. EDT: Rain
  • 3:00 p.m. EDT: 97% Rain
  • 4:00 p.m. EDT: 72% Rain
  • 5:00 p.m. EDT: 7% Cloudy

There is no inclement weather in the forecast from 5:00 p.m. EDT through the rest of the night.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Boston Red Sox Lineup

Kansas City Royals v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 12: Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates at second base after his two-run double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on September 12, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

  1. Roman Anthony RF
  2. Jahmai Jones DH
  3. Wilyer Abreu RF
  4. Willson Contreras 1B
  5. Adley Rutschman C
  6. Trevor Story SS
  7. Caleb Durbin 3B
  8. Nick Sogard 2B
  9. Nate Eaton LF

Kansas City Royals Lineup

Kansas City Royals v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 12: Vinnie Pasquantino #9 of the Kansas City Royals reacts to striking out during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 12, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

  1. Nick Loftin 3B
  2. Bobby Witt Jr. SS
  3. Jac Caglianone DH
  4. Salvador Perez 1B
  5. Michael Massey 2B
  6. Matthew Lugo RF
  7. Isaac Collins LF
  8. Luke Maile C
  9. Tyler Tolbert CF

Boston Red Sox Starting Pitcher

Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 08: Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox walks off of the field before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on September 08, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Payton Tolle is slated to start for the Red Sox today.

The 23-year-old left-hander is 9-6 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 159 strikeouts over 137 innings this season.

Kansas City Royals Starting Pitcher

Arizona Diamondbacks v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 07: Noah Cameron #65 of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium on September 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Noah Cameron is slated to start for the Royals today.

The 27-year-old southpaw is 9-8 with a 3.93 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 145 strikeouts over 160 1/3 innings this season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Red Sox-Royals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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