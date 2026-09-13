Why is the Red Sox-Royals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was scheduled to start at 3:05 p.m. EDT.

Via the Red Sox on X:

Fenway Weather Update: Due to the current forecast, today’s first pitch has been delayed.

The weather is expected to improve, and we will share a new start time as soon as possible.

Red Sox-Royals Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Here is the hourly forecast in Boston as of 2:30 p.m. EDT, according to Weather.com:

2:30 p.m. EDT: Rain

3:00 p.m. EDT: 97% Rain

4:00 p.m. EDT: 72% Rain

5:00 p.m. EDT: 7% Cloudy

There is no inclement weather in the forecast from 5:00 p.m. EDT through the rest of the night.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Boston Red Sox Lineup

Kansas City Royals Lineup

Boston Red Sox Starting Pitcher

Payton Tolle is slated to start for the Red Sox today.

The 23-year-old left-hander is 9-6 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 159 strikeouts over 137 innings this season.

Kansas City Royals Starting Pitcher

Noah Cameron is slated to start for the Royals today.

The 27-year-old southpaw is 9-8 with a 3.93 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 145 strikeouts over 160 1/3 innings this season.