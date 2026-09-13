BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 14: A general view of Fenway Park during a rain delay before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies on June 14, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was scheduled to start at 3:05 p.m. EDT.
Payton Tolle is slated to start for the Red Sox today.
The 23-year-old left-hander is 9-6 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 159 strikeouts over 137 innings this season.
Kansas City Royals Starting Pitcher
Noah Cameron is slated to start for the Royals today.
The 27-year-old southpaw is 9-8 with a 3.93 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 145 strikeouts over 160 1/3 innings this season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Find out why the Red Sox-Royals game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and the expected start time.
Why is the Red Sox-Royals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?