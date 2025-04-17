Will Shoulder Ailment Stall Roman Anthony’s Red Sox Debut?

Red Sox top prospect Roman Anthony has continued to impress early in the season with Triple-A Worcester, hitting .283 with two home runs, seven RBIs, and a .941 OPS through 13 games. Despite his impressive start, minor right shoulder soreness may now delay a promotion to Boston, numerous sources reported Wednesday. Since April 11, Anthony has exclusively served as the designated hitter, but the team anticipates his gradual return to outfield duties soon.

The shoulder issue hasn’t impacted his offense — Anthony currently has a five-game hitting streak. The outfielder’s arrival in Boston will depend on both his readiness and the logjam at the major league club.

“There are certain players, and we’re hopeful and optimistic that we have a handful of those, who create their own timeline,” Breslow told MassLive’s Chris Cotillo last week. “But then, the bulk of guys who get to the big leagues do so because an opportunity arises on the big league club. I think that this will likely be some balance of both these things.”

The team also wants Anthony to get comfortable defensively and facing left-handed pitching, which remain top priorities before considering his call-up.

“I don’t know if you saw his Baseball Savant page,” Underdog Sports’ Jarred Carrabis said on The Baseball Hour with Tony Massarotti Wednesday. “It’s all red. He’s ready. There’s nothing left for him to achieve in Worcester. He needs to be on this [Boston] roster.”

Carrabis also suggested that when Anthony does get the call, he would likely start in left field, with Jarren Duran shifting back to center and Wilyer Abreu remaining in right. That would make Ceddane Rafaela the odd man out.

Recently, there was social media speculation about Anthony potentially shifting positions, particularly to first base, due to struggles from current Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas. Breslow has downplayed this suggestion, reaffirming Anthony’s role as an outfielder.