Boston Radio Host Blasted (Again) After Suggesting Red Sox Put Roman Anthony at First Base

Tony Massarotti lights sports topics on fire for a living, and he just can’t seem to help himself when it comes to Red Sox uber-prospect Roman Anthony. The host of 98.5 The Sports Hub, who has already faced criticism this season for critiquing Anthony’s defense and Kristian Campbell’s preparedness for the Major Leagues, was at it again Wednesday and brought Boston’s incumbent first baseman Triston Casas along for the ride.

“If I’m the Red Sox, I start playing Roman Anthony at first base in Worcester,” Massarotti posted Tuesday morning to his 157,600 followers on X. He received no replies, of course—Massarotti has kept those turned off for some time now—but it didn’t stop the frenzy of Casas defenders. In just a few hours, the post racked up well over 50 quote tweets, with fans lining up to call Mazz’s idea stupid, hilarious, or both.

Waiting for Casas

Casas has struggled out of the gate in 2025 after missing 93 games in 2024 with an injury incurred swinging the bat in an April game against the Baltimore Orioles. Through 42 plate appearances this season, he’s slashing .179/.238/.308.

Casas battled through a rough first two months in 2023, his “big season,” and his career line still sits at an encouraging .816 OPS with a 121 OPS+.

However, Roman Anthony has performed well with Triple-A Worcester. He’s off to a 4-for-24 start, but he’s drawn eight walks, hit two home runs, and owns an .875 OPS. The top position player prospect in the sport has never played first base as a professional, and there’s no indication the Red Sox are entertaining the idea.

Anthony is at least an average defender in the outfield, but long-term, Massarotti might be right in questioning where he fits in the team’s long-term vision. Jarren Duran has solidified left field for Boston, while newly extended Ceddanne Rafaela and Kristian Campbell are slotted into center.

Wilyer Abreu, meanwhile, has been one of the best players in Major League Baseball to start the season. He’s been the Red Sox’ best hitter while flashing the defensive skills that won him a Gold Glove in 2024.

Complicating matters even more, Casas reportedly turned down a multi-year contract extension from the Red Sox before the season. His frequent outspokenness has also riled the team. The team’s attempt to trade the young first baseman to the Seattle Mariners this winter was also widely documented.

Casas has bet on himself — and now, every at-bat in this slow start is adding a little more pressure, along with what could be a rapid ascent to the Majors by Roman Anthony.