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Boston Red Sox Reveal Roman Anthony, Trevor Story News Before Yankees Series

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Detroit Tigers v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox walks off of the field after hitting a flyout against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on April 17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, the Red Sox revealed news on Roman Anthony and Trevor Story. Both stars are on the injured list and began rehab assignments earlier this month.

Boston Red Sox Reveal Roman Anthony, Trevor Story News Ahead of Yankees Series

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Trevor Story #10 (L) and Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate a 6-3 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Via Worcester T&G Sports’ Tommy Cassell on X: Source confirms it’s likely that Roman Anthony and Trevor Story will both be in Worcester today.

Interestingly, neither Anthony nor Story are expected to be in Triple-A Worcester’s lineup today.

Via Cassell on X: Although both Roman Anthony and Trevor Story are both likely to be in Worcester later today — neither is supposedly expected to be in the WooSox starting lineup.

Just because Anthony and Story are expected be in Worcester today doesn’t mean they won’t return to the big-league squad this weekend.

Boston is off today before beginning its three-game series against New York in the Bronx. It’s possible Anthony and Story will catch a flight to New York Friday morning.

Looking at Boston Red Sox OF Roman Anthony

Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MA – MAY 10: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on May 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Anthony began a rehab assignment on Aug. 18. He has been on the IL since May 7 due to a right wrist sprain.

Anthony went 3-for-11 with a home run, a double, two walks and three RBI for Double-A Portland before his rehab assignment got moved up to Triple-A.

In two games with Triple-A Worcester this season, Anthony went 2-for-8 with one home run, three RBI and one walk.

Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 01: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old outfielder slashed .229/.354/.321 with one home run and five RBI across 30 games with Boston this year before landing on the IL.

Last year, Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI over 71 games as a rookie.

Looking at Boston Red Sox SS Trevor Story

Philadelphia Phillies v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 13: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox tosses a ball to a fan between innings during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park on May 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Story has been on the IL since May 16 with a sports hernia.

The Red Sox sent Story on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 16.

The shortstop has gone 4-for-29 with four singles, one walk and two RBI since beginning the assignment.

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JULY 21: Trevor Story #12 of the Boston Red Sox runs on the field before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on July 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Before landing on the IL, Story slashed .206/.244/.303 with three home runs and 19 RBI over 41 games with the Red Sox this year.

The veteran shortstop has a career .262/.325/.483 slash line with 207 homers and 655 RBI over 1,106 MLB games between the Red Sox and Colorado Rockies.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Reveal Roman Anthony, Trevor Story News Before Yankees Series

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