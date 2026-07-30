Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Update Amid Athletics Series

The Boston Red Sox are set to begin the series finale of a four-game set against the Athletics in Sacramento at 9:40 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday night’s game, a Red Sox insider revealed an update on injured star outfielder Roman Anthony.

Roman Anthony Update Revealed During Red Sox-Athletics Series

MassLive’s Christopher Smith wrote on X: “Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony has begun swinging a bat again. He started yesterday hitting off tee and flips”

Smith added: “Red Sox’ Chad Tracy on Roman Anthony: “Roman has started swinging a bat. Off a tee, short flips, there’s some of that action going on. It’s mainly up to about 30 swings at this time and he’s doing well.” He began swinging yesterday. “There’s no clear next steps yet,” Tracy added. “He just started doing it. It’s probably going to remain that way for a little while and see how he’s feeling. And then if that continues to go well, then we’ll start talking about building out a progression to more stuff. But he at least has a bat in his hand swinging.””

Anthony has been sidelined since early May with a partially torn ligament in his right hand and ring finger.

Just a few days ago, Red Sox radio play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien asked Red Sox chief baseball officer about Anthony’s injury.

Said O’Brien: “Can you get Roman Anthony back? Are you confident you’ll see him back this year?”

Breslow responded: “I hope so.”

Now that Anthony is swinging a bat again, it appears Breslow’s hopes will come true.

With the Red Sox now back in postseason contention after a poor start, one has to wonder if Anthony would be returning if the club was still in a poor spot in the standings.

Looking At Red Sox Star Roman Anthony

The Red Sox selected Anthony in the second competitive balance round (No. 79 overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Anthony, 22, made his MLB debut in June last season. He had an impressive rookie season, slashing .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 71 games.

Anthony represented Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He had a strong tournament, hitting .280/.400/.520 with two home runs and seven RBI across seven games.

The young star had a rough start to the 2026 season, hitting just .229/.354/.321 with one home run and five RBI over 30 games before being placed on the IL.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox own the second American League Wild Card spot with a 56-51 record. The team won 15 games in a row earlier this month.

After its series against the Athletics, Boston will begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.