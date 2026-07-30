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Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Update Amid Athletics Series

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Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MA - MAY 10: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on May 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are set to begin the series finale of a four-game set against the Athletics in Sacramento at 9:40 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday night’s game, a Red Sox insider revealed an update on injured star outfielder Roman Anthony.

Roman Anthony Update Revealed During Red Sox-Athletics Series

Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 23: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on May 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

MassLive’s Christopher Smith wrote on X: “Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony has begun swinging a bat again. He started yesterday hitting off tee and flips”

Smith added: “Red Sox’ Chad Tracy on Roman Anthony: “Roman has started swinging a bat. Off a tee, short flips, there’s some of that action going on. It’s mainly up to about 30 swings at this time and he’s doing well.” He began swinging yesterday. “There’s no clear next steps yet,” Tracy added. “He just started doing it. It’s probably going to remain that way for a little while and see how he’s feeling. And then if that continues to go well, then we’ll start talking about building out a progression to more stuff. But he at least has a bat in his hand swinging.””

Anthony has been sidelined since early May with a partially torn ligament in his right hand and ring finger.

Just a few days ago, Red Sox radio play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien asked Red Sox chief baseball officer about Anthony’s injury.

Said O’Brien: “Can you get Roman Anthony back? Are you confident you’ll see him back this year?”

Breslow responded: “I hope so.”

Now that Anthony is swinging a bat again, it appears Breslow’s hopes will come true.

With the Red Sox now back in postseason contention after a poor start, one has to wonder if Anthony would be returning if the club was still in a poor spot in the standings.

Looking At Red Sox Star Roman Anthony

2026 World Baseball Classic - Pool B - Mexico v United States

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 09: Roman Anthony #3 of Team United States reacts after a three run home run in the third inning against Team Mexico during a 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool B game at Daikin Park on March 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Red Sox selected Anthony in the second competitive balance round (No. 79 overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Anthony, 22, made his MLB debut in June last season. He had an impressive rookie season, slashing .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 71 games.

Anthony represented Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He had a strong tournament, hitting .280/.400/.520 with two home runs and seven RBI across seven games.

The young star had a rough start to the 2026 season, hitting just .229/.354/.321 with one home run and five RBI over 30 games before being placed on the IL.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MA – JULY 26: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox, right, is congratulated by Andruw Monasterio #32 after their 6-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on July 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Red Sox own the second American League Wild Card spot with a 56-51 record. The team won 15 games in a row earlier this month.

After its series against the Athletics, Boston will begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Update Amid Athletics Series

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