BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 04: Anthony Seigler #48 of the Boston Red Sox looks on after striking out in his Red Sox debut in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on June 04, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)
On Tuesday night, the Boston Red Sox continued their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.
The Red Sox lost by a score of 4-3.
Red Sox Announce Roster Decision
GettyAnthony Seigler #48 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a picture during the 2026 Boston Red Sox Photo Day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 17, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida.
Before Tuesday’s game, the Red Sox announced a roster update.
They wrote (via X): “The #RedSox today reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the 15-Day Injured List. To make room, Boston optioned INF Anthony Seigler to Triple-A Worcester.The #RedSox today reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the 15-Day Injured List. To make room, Boston optioned INF Anthony Seigler to Triple-A Worcester.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Tuesday night, the Boston Red Sox continued their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.The Red Sox lost by a score of 4-3.Red Sox Announce Roster DecisionBefore Tuesday’s game, the Red Sox announced a roster update.They wrote (via X): “The #RedSox today reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the 15-Day Injured List. To make […]
Boston Red Sox Announce Roster Decision On Former Yankees 1st-Round Pick