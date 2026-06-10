Boston Red Sox Announce Roster Decision On Former Yankees 1st-Round Pick

On Tuesday night, the Boston Red Sox continued their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Red Sox lost by a score of 4-3.

Red Sox Announce Roster Decision

Before Tuesday’s game, the Red Sox announced a roster update.

They wrote (via X): “The #RedSox today reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the 15-Day Injured List. To make room, Boston optioned INF Anthony Seigler to Triple-A Worcester.The #RedSox today reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the 15-Day Injured List. To make room, Boston optioned INF Anthony Seigler to Triple-A Worcester.”