Red Sox Add Veteran Reliever After Brutal Garrett Whitlock News

The Boston Red Sox lost key setup man Garrett Whitlock to right elbow inflammation, prompting the club to add Greg Weissert to the roster ahead of a matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, August 13.

Weissert will be recalled with Whitlock heading to the injured list, according to multiple reports, including from Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. The 31-year-old righty was demoted to the minors last week when left-hander Raymond Burgos joined the club. He’ll return without making a Triple-A appearance.

Replacing Whitlock won’t be easy. The righty leads the team with 21 holds. He’s been a crucial factor in a bullpen that leads the league in ERA. It’s unclear how long Whitlock will be sidelined, but an elbow injury is a cause for concern.

Boston Red Sox Roster Update: Greg Weissert Recalled, Garrett Whitlock to the Injured List

Weissert posted a 3.97 ERA across 45.1 innings before his demotion. Interim manager Chad Tracy has leaned on him heavily this season. Weissert leads the Red Sox with 48 appearances. He’s three clear of the next-closest pitcher, which, ironically, is Whitlock at 45 games. Weissert has boosted his strikeout rate to 23%, his best mark since 2023 with the New York Yankees. He also has a career-low 7.3% walk rate.

Boston added Weissert in a minor trade with the Yankees heading into the 2024 season. He earned a spot in Boston’s bullpen and pitched well that year, compiling a 3.13 ERA across 62 appearances. The veteran picked up his first big-league save that season. Weissert emerged as a high-leverage option last year. He secured a career-high four saves while pitching to a 2.82 ERA over 67 innings. Weissert picked up 17 holds as a late-inning option alongside Whitlock and closer Aroldis Chapman.

Weissert has one year of team control remaining beyond this season. He’s in his final minor league option year, which means he’ll be a far less flexible piece of the roster in 2027. Boston took advantage of his minor league option last week. He wasn’t sent down due to poor performance, but rather because bumping him off the roster allowed the club to add a fresh arm to a tired bullpen. Burgos somewhat astonishingly covered three innings in back-to-back appearances before being sent back down.

Elite Red Sox Bullpen Takes a Hit With Whitlock Out

Boston has the only bullpen in the league with a sub-3.00 ERA. The underlying metrics back up the stellar performance. The Red Sox relievers rank first in xFIP and second in SIERA.

Whitlock was in the midst of his best season as a big leaguer. He posted a crisp 2.05 ERA with a strong 29.2% strikeout rate as Boston’s eighth-inning guy. Whitlock nearly cut his walk rate in half this year, with a career-best 4.2% mark.