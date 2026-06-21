Red Sox Make Infield Roster Move After Veteran’s Injury Worsens

The Boston Red Sox will be without one of their key infielders in the near future. The club placed utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the 10-day injured list with left wrist inflammation, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

As the corresponding move, the Red Sox have recalled infielder Anthony Seigler from Triple-A Worcester.

Seigler was one of three infielders the club received from the Brewers in a six-player deal in February. He’s a former Yankees first-round pick, selected by the Red Sox’s rival 23rd overall in 2018.

This will be Seigler’s second stint in Boston. He appeared in two games earlier in the season, going 1-for-3 at the plate with a double and a walk in four plate appearances. He was optioned to Triple-A on June 9, although the 10-day minimum would have been waived since he’s replacing an injured player.

Red Sox Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa Heads for IL

Kiner-Falefa, 31, started the year as a reserve infielder after signing a one-year deal with the Red Sox in the offseason. The injuries to Trevor Story and Romy Gonzalez elevated him into a larger role. Gonzalez just suffered a setback in his rehab game with Double-A Portland.

21 of his 35 starts in the infield have come at second base. He’s hitting .276 with two home runs and a .705 OPS. FanGraphs estimates his offense to be about 4% less productive than the average MLB hitter, with a 96 wRC+.

Kiner-Falefa was set to start the series opener against the Seattle Mariners. However, he was scratched from the lineup about an hour before first pitch. Marcelo Mayer, who’s under the weather a bit, got the start at second base.

That prompted the Red Sox to get imaging on Kiner-Falefa’s left forearm. The infielder told the Boston Globe’s Tim Healey that the issue has bothered him all month long and gotten progressively worse.

“Whatever the doctor saw, he said it wasn’t a good idea to keep going,” Kiner-Falefa told Healey.

Kiner-Falefa’s stint on the injured list is backdated to June 19. That means he will not be eligible to be activated until June 29 at the earliest. But until more information comes out, it’s unclear when he’ll return from this injury.

Interim manager Chad Tracy will likely provide a more detailed update after their game against the Seattle Mariners. That may give a better idea of when the utility infielder may return to the lineup.

Anthony Seigler Leads Off in Return to Red Sox

The Red Sox will go for the series win against the Seattle Mariners. Thanks to Ranger Suarez’s strong start, in which he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Boston captured the first game 6-2. Connelly Early gets the start for the series’ middle game.

As Chris Cotillo notes, Seigler is the 10th different leadoff hitter for the Red Sox in 2026. The leadoff spot has been a sore spot for the club, which has collectively put up a .220/.300/.370 slash in 73 games. Only the No. 8 and 9 spots in the order have produced a lower OPS, at .644 and .629 respectively.

Seigler is a switch-hitter, so he’ll bat left-handed against the right-hander Emerson Hancock. Although Cotillo mentioned that Hancock doesn’t necessarily carry big platoon splits. The Red Sox will bat four left-handers in their lineup in addition to Seigler.

First pitch at T-Mobile Park is set for 10:10 pm ET.