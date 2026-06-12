Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy Admits 2026 Season is ‘Embarrassing,’ May Pivot

The Boston Red Sox are having a historically bad season. At 27-39, Boston is 12 games below .500 for the first time in June since 1997, and is on pace to go just 66-96, which would be the second-worst 162-game record in franchise history.

Fans are growing frustrated, to say the least. On Thursday morning, Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy did his best to acknowledge that things haven’t gone as planned during an appearance on The Greg Hill Show, even admitting it’s been embarrassing.

“I think it’s important here at the outset to acknowledge how embarrassing, unacceptable, maddening, frustrating — whatever words you want to use— the past two and a half months have been,” Kennedy said. “There’s no way to sugarcoat it. It’s been awful, especially when you consider the stated goal of building upon what happened last season.”

The Red Sox were coming off a trip to the playoffs in 2025, which ended in the Wild Card round when they were eliminated by the New York Yankees. Based on that, and the young talent coming up in the Red Sox system, Boston was a popular pick to get back to the playoffs.

However, it was a frustrating offseason for Red Sox fans, marked by Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow losing Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs. Then, despite noting the need to add a power bat, struggling to put together a competitive lineup. Now, the Red Sox are fielding among the worst offenses in MLB by runs scored and home runs.

Sam Kennedy Stood by Boston Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow

There is no doubt that Boston Red Sox fans have had their fill of Craig Breslow. He’s, seemingly, on the hot seat. Despite that, Sam Kennedy publicly stood by him on Thursday and made it clear that there haven’t yet been conversations about firing Breslow.