Red Sox Ownership Gets Involved in Trade Search

The Boston Red Sox may have just sent their clearest signal yet that concern inside the organization is reaching a new level.

Not because of another loss. Not because of mounting criticism aimed at chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. And not because of their disappointing position in the standings.

The real story is that ownership is reportedly getting involved.

According to ESPN insider Buster Olney, a member of the Red Sox ownership group has been actively contacting other clubs in an effort to help facilitate a trade for a right-handed bat. While that might sound like a minor detail, ownership typically does not jump into baseball operations unless there is a belief that immediate action is needed.

And Boston has plenty of reasons to feel urgency.

Ownership’s Involvement Signals Something Bigger

The Red Sox entered the week with one of the least productive offenses in baseball despite entering the season believing they had assembled a roster capable of competing for a postseason spot.

Boston ranked last in Major League Baseball in home runs while sitting near the bottom of the league in runs scored, slugging percentage, and OPS. The lineup has struggled to generate consistent power, and opponents have repeatedly exposed its lack of balance.

Those struggles help explain why Olney’s report is noteworthy.

Front offices explore trades every day. Ownership stepping into those conversations is different. It suggests the organization understands that waiting for internal improvements may no longer be enough.

Red Sox Still Believe They Can Contend

Reports indicate the Red Sox have not considered moving on from Breslow despite the club’s disappointing start. They have also shown little interest in selling pieces ahead of the trade deadline. Instead, the focus remains on adding talent and attempting to salvage a season that still has more than three months remaining.

That approach reflects a front office and ownership group that still believes the current roster can compete if the right additions arrive.

Boston May Be Trying to Correct an Offseason Mistake

What makes the situation particularly fascinating is that many of Boston’s current offensive issues were predictable months ago.

The Red Sox spent much of the offseason connected to several impact right-handed bats, including Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, and Eugenio Suárez. They ultimately failed to land any of them and also watched Alex Bregman leave in free agency.

Now, according to Olney, Boston is aggressively signaling to rival clubs that it is willing to absorb significant money in exchange for offensive help.

That development naturally raises questions.

Is ownership trying to save the season, or is it attempting to correct an offseason miscalculation before the standings make that impossible?

The answer could be both.

If the Red Sox are willing to take on a large contract, they immediately become one of the more interesting teams to watch ahead of the trade deadline. Several veteran hitters with sizable salaries could become available. Boston’s financial flexibility may allow it to pursue options that other contenders cannot.

However, increased involvement also creates increased expectations.

If ownership is pushing for upgrades and signaling a willingness to spend, fans will expect results. Another missed opportunity could intensify scrutiny surrounding the club’s roster-building strategy and the decisions that helped create the current situation.

The trade deadline remains weeks away, but the message coming from Boston already feels clear. The Red Sox are not acting like a team preparing for a rebuild. They are acting like a franchise that still believes it can save its season. But, ownership appears determined to explore every possible avenue before that opportunity disappears.