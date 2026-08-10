Boston Red Sox Star Sends Out 2-Word Post Before Blue Jays Series

On Monday night, the Boston Red Sox will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Red Sox are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Athletics at Fenway Park.

Most recently, they lost by a score of 4-3 on Sunday.

Anthony Seigler finished with one hit and one walk.

Red Sox Star Sends Out 2-Word Post

Ahead of their series with the Blue Jays, Seigler sent out a post to Instagram that had over 4,000 likes in ten hours.

He wrote: “Issa vibe⚡️”

Tsung-Che Cheng, Caleb Durbin, Brewer Hicklen and the Red Sox were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Seigler

Seigler was picked in the 1st round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.

He spent his rookie season (2025) with the Milwaukee Brewers before a trade sent him to the Red Sox.

Right now, the 27-year-old is batting .248 with 33 hits, three home runs, 12 RBIs, 18 runs and two stolen bases in 40 games.

So far, Seigler has been a very solid addition to the Red Sox.

The Red Sox wrote (via X) on February 9: “The #RedSox today acquired INFs Caleb Durbin and Andruw Monasterio, INF/C Anthony Seigler, and a selection in Competitive Balance Round B of the 2026 First-Year Player Draft from the Milwaukee Brewers, in exchange for LHPs Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan and INF David Hamilton.”

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 64-53 record in 117 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 35-22 in 57 games on the road).

Currently, the Red Sox are 7.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.