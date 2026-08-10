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Boston Red Sox Star Sends Out 2-Word Post Before Blue Jays Series

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 06: Anthony Seigler #48 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after hitting a two-run double against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Fenway Park on August 06, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Boston Red Sox will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Red Sox are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Athletics at Fenway Park.

Most recently, they lost by a score of 4-3 on Sunday.

Anthony Seigler finished with one hit and one walk.

Red Sox Star Sends Out 2-Word Post

GettyAnthony Seigler #48 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Fenway Park on July 24, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ahead of their series with the Blue Jays, Seigler sent out a post to Instagram that had over 4,000 likes in ten hours.

He wrote: “Issa vibe⚡️”

Tsung-Che Cheng, Caleb Durbin, Brewer Hicklen and the Red Sox were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Seigler

GettyAnthony Seigler #48 of the Boston Red Sox warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Seigler was picked in the 1st round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.

He spent his rookie season (2025) with the Milwaukee Brewers before a trade sent him to the Red Sox.

Right now, the 27-year-old is batting .248 with 33 hits, three home runs, 12 RBIs, 18 runs and two stolen bases in 40 games.

GettyAnthony Seigler #48 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a double against the Athletics during the second inning at Fenway Park on August 07, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

So far, Seigler has been a very solid addition to the Red Sox.

The Red Sox wrote (via X) on February 9: “The #RedSox today acquired INFs Caleb Durbin and Andruw Monasterio, INF/C Anthony Seigler, and a selection in Competitive Balance Round B of the 2026 First-Year Player Draft from the Milwaukee Brewers, in exchange for LHPs Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan and INF David Hamilton.”

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyJarren Duran #16 high-fives Andruw Monasterio #32 of the Boston Red Sox after hitting a two-run home run against the Athletics during the second inning at Fenway Park on August 07, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 64-53 record in 117 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 35-22 in 57 games on the road).

Currently, the Red Sox are 7.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Star Sends Out 2-Word Post Before Blue Jays Series

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