Red Sox Sending Strong Message by Backing Manager

When a front office publicly declares faith in its manager, it’s usually not a compliment. It’s a countdown.

Just ask Brandon Hyde, Bud Black, or Derek Shelton. Each one received the vote of confidence treatment in the months or weeks leading up to their firing. So when Boston Red Sox baseball ops boss Craig Breslow said, “We have a lot of confidence in Alex’s ability to lead this group,” he might as well have handed Cora a cardboard box.

Boston’s recent slide isn’t helping his case.

The Clock Is Ticking in Boston

Cora is signed through 2026, but contracts don’t mean much when expectations aren’t met, especially not in Boston. After the front office added big names like Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet this offseason, the Red Sox were expected to make noise in a crowded AL East. Instead, they’re 30-34, 9.5 games back in the division, and looking more like sellers than contenders.

They’ve lost seven of their last 10. They’ve dropped 17 one-run games. They’re 9-10-1 in series play. Cora himself sounded like a man running out of answers after Tuesday’s 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

“We keep making the same mistakes. We’re not getting better,” Cora said. “At one point, it has to be on me, I guess. I’m the manager.”

Yes, Alex. That’s usually how this works.

The Devers Debacle, the Duran Dilemma, and Trade Season

It hasn’t just been the record. Boston’s handling of Rafael Devers‘ defensive role was clumsy at best. Jarren Duran, once seen as a cornerstone, is reportedly on the Padres’ radar as a trade target. And with injuries to Bregman, Tanner Houck, and Triston Casas piling up, there’s growing buzz that the Sox could pivot toward a sell-off if June doesn’t go well.

If Boston decides to sell, they’ve got assets that would draw serious interest. Duran, under control through 2028, is still productive despite regression from his All-Star 2024 season, and teams like the Padres remain interested. Bregman, currently injured, could headline the deadline if healthy, thanks to his opt-out and bounce-back year.

On the pitching side, Walker Buehler and Lucas Giolito are rental arms with upside, while Aroldis Chapman has been lights out and always moves at the deadline. Garrett Whitlock and Liam Hendriks round out a bullpen group that could be reshuffled if Boston hits the reset button.

If the Red Sox do sell, it won’t just be players on the move. Cora could be next.

History Is Loud, and It’s Not on Cora’s Side

Votes of confidence don’t age well in MLB. The Pirates swore they were behind Derek Shelton… then canned him. The Rockies made it clear Bud Black wasn’t going anywhere… until he did. And the Orioles gave Brandon Hyde the “he has the clubhouse” speech… weeks before axing him after a slow start.

Cora has been here before. He’s won a World Series. He’s posted a .531 career-winning percentage and two pennants. But this team isn’t getting better, and he knows it.

Even his postgame tone has shifted from one of optimism to one of resignation.

“You get frustrated, but at one point, OK, what are you going to do? What’s going to change?” he said Tuesday. “We keep doing the same thing.”

That’s the type of thing managers say when they know the front office has already started making a list of replacements.

The Window Is Closing—Fast

There’s still time for a turnaround. The Red Sox are just 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, and getting Bregman and Houck healthy could stabilize the roster. But unless Boston heats up quickly, the fan base will demand change. And when Boston fans demand blood, ownership tends to listen.

Breslow may have given Cora a vote of confidence. But if this continues, the only thing Cora will be leading is a press conference announcing his departure.