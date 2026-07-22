Red Sox Named Landing Spot for All-Star Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox have a real need behind the plate, and Shea Langeliers has become a name tied to filling it. Whether that connection turns into an actual trade before the deadline is far less certain.

Langeliers has emerged as one of the premier power-hitting catchers in the sport, a stark contrast to a Red Sox catching group that has struggled to combine offense and defense at the same time this season. Boston’s incumbent options simply haven’t provided the kind of consistent production a contending roster typically needs from the position.

Why Langeliers Makes Sense for Boston

Speculation around a potential Langeliers trade has picked up as the Athletics endure one of the worst months in baseball this July. That kind of freefall often pushes front offices toward selling, even on players they’d otherwise prefer to keep.

Boston’s catching situation has been a real weakness this season. Connor Wong has provided contact ability but little in the way of power, leaving the Red Sox without a true offensive threat behind the plate. Landing a first-time All-Star at the position with multiple years of team control remaining would address that gap in a significant way.

The Catch: Red Sox Face Long Odds

Despite the fit, actually acquiring Langeliers remains a longshot. A recent trade candidates ranking from ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel placed Boston among the more sensible landing spots for the catcher. Still, it gave him only a 10 percent chance of being traded before the deadline.

The reporting indicated the Athletics have made clear to other teams they have no real desire to move Langeliers. They consider him arguably the best catcher in the majors. He remains on trade radars largely because the team’s pitching has pulled them out of playoff contention. Moving a controllable young catcher could bring back a significant return, including the kind of pitching depth the organization needs.

That dynamic puts Boston in a difficult spot. Any offer strong enough to change the Athletics’ stance would likely need to be substantial. It could potentially involve multiple top pitching prospects rather than a single headline piece.

What Boston Would Have to Give Up

Langeliers is controlled through the 2028 season, meaning this wouldn’t be a rental addition for a single playoff push. That extended control makes him more valuable, but it also raises the asking price considerably.

Boston’s farm system includes pitching prospects who could headline a competitive offer, and the front office would need to weigh whether parting with multiple of those arms is worth solving the catcher position for the next several seasons.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Shea Langeliers represents exactly the kind of upgrade Boston’s roster needs at catcher. He’s also exactly the kind of player teams don’t give up easily.

Boston has the potential motivation. Whether it has the willingness to put together an offer significant enough to change another team’s mind remains the real question heading into the deadline.