Boston Red Sox Reportedly Sign 28-Year-Old Pitcher Before Blue Jays Series

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series in Canada.

The Red Sox (who had been the hottest team in baseball) are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Athletics at Fenway Park.

They most recently lost by a score of 4-3 on Sunday.

Boston Red Sox Reportedly Sign 28-Year-Old Pitcher

Ahead of Monday’s game, Andrew Parker of SoxProspects.com reported that the Red Sox have added a new pitcher to their organization.

Parker wrote: “The Red Sox have signed RHP Morgan McSweeney to a minor league deal, I’m told. McSweeney, a Hudson, MA native, pitched in the CPBL this season and was a locker room favorite during his time with the Orioles previously.”

McSweeney was picked in the 17th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

During the 2025 season, the 28-year-old went 3-3 with a 2.21 ERA in 13 Triple-A games for the Miami Marlins’ organization.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox come into the night as the third-place team in the American League East with a 64-53 record in 117 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 35-22 in 57 games on the road).

Following four games in Toronto, the Red Sox will remain on the road to visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night at PNC Park.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

On the other side of Monday’s series, the Blue Jays come into play at the bottom of the American League East with a 56-63 record in 117 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 28-31 in 59 games at home).

Following their series with the Red Sox, the Blue Jays will remain at home to host the New York Yankees on Friday night in Canada.