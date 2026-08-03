Ace Urges Red Sox Front Office on Trade Deadline: ‘Winning Mindset’

The Boston Red Sox continued their remarkable stretch on the field this weekend, with a sweep of the defending-champion Dodgers in Los Angeles, running their record to 31-8 over the last month-and-a-half. They’re 2.5 games behind the Yankees for the top wild-card spot in the American League and 5.0 games behind the Rays in the AL East.

They’re also neck-deep in talks as Monday’s MLB trade deadline looms, with the organization facing a major decision on adding another bat to bolster an offense that still could use a power bat. The Red Sox thought they’d gotten one by adding Curtis Mead last week, but Mead broke his wrist in his first appearance with the team.

Meanwhile, the Yankees and Rays both made major moves over the weekend that should add pressure to the Red Sox to get something done. New York acquired power-hitting infielder Luis Garcia for four pitching prospects, Tampa brought in former Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, who was having a rough season with the Mets but now will get a change of scenery.

Sonny Gray Wants Red Sox to Keep ‘Winning Mindset’

Certainly, in recent years, the Red Sox have mostly disappointed at the deadline and while that is bothersome to fans, it does hurt in the clubhouse, too. So, ace pitcher Sonny Gray–who is 12-2 with a 2.93 ERA–has some advice for Boston’s front office: Keep focusing on winning.

“The most important thing for winning teams and winning organizations is that it’s not just the guys in the clubhouse that expect to win. It’s not just the coaches and the players,” said Gray, via the Boston Globe. “It’s the organization as a whole that expects to win and does everything in their power to try and put together a winning group, a winning team.

“The decisions and everything that is done is on the forefront of winning. Whatever ends up happening at the deadline, as long as it is made with the anticipation and the mindset of winning, then I think it is and will be well received [by players].”

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Red Sox Seeking Power

A power bat is clearly the top priority for the Red Sox, preferably with a middle infielder or a catcher. Boston has 111 homer runs on the season, which is tied for 25th in baseball. The team’s slugging percentage of .396 is 21st.

Of course, that folds in the team’s early season struggles. Since the All-Star break, the Red Sox have a slugging percentage of .444, which is sixth in baseball. They also have 26 home runs (including four on Sunday), which is No. 2 in baseball. It’s only 17 games, but there is some reversion to the mean going on.

To Trade or Not to Trade Franklin Arias

In the end, the significance of the Red Sox’ moves at the trade deadline probably boil down to one thing: Whether they’re willing to include star prospect Franklin Arias in a trade. Arias is only 20 but has zipped up from Double A to Triple A this season, and is exactly the kind of big-bat middle infielder the team is said to be shopping for now–he has hit .310 this season, with 19 homers and a .976 OPS.

The Red Sox have been stung in the past year by ballyhooed prospects–Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell–but Arias’ quick rise will make him difficult to deal.