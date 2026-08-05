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Boston Red Sox Announced Trevor Story Update During White Sox Series

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BOSTON, MA - MAY 10: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out to end the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on May 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a 14-2 win on Tuesday.

Boston Red Sox Announced Trevor Story Update

GettyTrevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out to end the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on May 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

During their series with the White Sox, the Red Sox announced the latest update on Trevor Story.

MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “Will be re-evaluated at end of homestand to gauge how close he is to Minor League rehab assignment.”

Story has been out since May 14 with an injury.

Before getting hurt, he had been batting .206 with 34 hits, three home runs, 19 RBIs, 16 runs and four stolen bases in 41 games.

GettyTrevor Story #12 of the Boston Red Sox runs on the field before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on July 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Story is in the middle of his 5th season playing for the Red Sox.

He had been coming off a solid year where he batted .263 with 25 home runs and 96 RBIs.

That said, Story will turn 34 in November.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Announced Trevor Story Update During White Sox Series

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