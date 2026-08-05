Boston Red Sox Announced Trevor Story Update During White Sox Series

On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a 14-2 win on Tuesday.

Boston Red Sox Announced Trevor Story Update

During their series with the White Sox, the Red Sox announced the latest update on Trevor Story.

MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “Will be re-evaluated at end of homestand to gauge how close he is to Minor League rehab assignment.”

Story has been out since May 14 with an injury.

Before getting hurt, he had been batting .206 with 34 hits, three home runs, 19 RBIs, 16 runs and four stolen bases in 41 games.

Story is in the middle of his 5th season playing for the Red Sox.

He had been coming off a solid year where he batted .263 with 25 home runs and 96 RBIs.

That said, Story will turn 34 in November.