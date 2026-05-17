Struggling MLB Player Still Owed $50 Million By Boston Red Sox

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox are playing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Georgia.

The series is tied up at 1-1 after the first two games.

That said, the Red Sox got off to a rough start on Sunday.

Starting pitcher Brayan Bello went 5.0 innings, allowing eight hits and seven earned runs.

Struggling Pitcher Still Owed $50 Million

Bello (who turned 27 on Sunday) has shown a lot of promise for the Red Sox at different points in his young career.

That said, he has had a tough start to the 2026 season.

Coming into the day, Bello was already 2-4 with a 6.46 ERA in eight games.

With Bello struggling, it’s worth noting that the Red Sox still owe him a lot of money.

He is under contract through the end of the 2029 season (with a team option in 2030).

Alex Speier of The Boston Globe wrote (on March 7, 2024): “The Bello deal: $1M signing bonus SALARIES 2024: $1M 2025: $2.5M 2026: $6M 2027: $8.5M 2028: $16M 2029: $19M 2030 team option: $21M ($1M buyout)”

Social Media Reacts To Bello’s Struggles

Here’s what people were saying about Bello:

@BallParkBuzz: “In year 5, this just cannot happen to Brayan Bello. He’s been in the league long enough that he shouldn’t need an opener. At the very least Bello has to keep the team in the game. He failed miserably today.”

Just Baseball: “Brayan Bello this season: As a starter: 30.2 IP | 9.68 ERA | 2.25 WHIP As a reliever: 13.1 IP | 1.35 ERA | 0.75 WHIP Bello started today’s game after the Red Sox used an opener in his last two outings.”

@TolleEnthusiast: “Bryan Bello should be used in the bullpen when the Red Sox just need to eat innings because they are either up or down by 5. I don’t want to ever see him start another game once Crochet is back”

Tyler Milliken: “No opener for Brayan Bello and the 1st has been ugly. Falling behind hitters. Eventually pays when he leaves a cutter down the middle. Brutal for this offense.”

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox came into the day at the bottom of the American League East with a 19-26 record in 45 games.

They are 11-12 in 23 games on the road.

Following the Braves, the Red Sox will visit the Kansas City Royals on Monday.