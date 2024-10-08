Red Sox Linked to All-Star Projected for $71 Million Deal: ‘Would Fit in Nicely’

The Boston Red Sox finished another so-so season in 2024. While they didn’t finish in last place for the fourth time since 2020, manager Alex Cora’s club posted an 81-81 record. Could president of baseball operations Craig Breslow pursue Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez once he hits free agency this winter?

“The Red Sox simply tilt too far left with their position-player alignment. They need to get some right-handed hitters who can take advantage of the Green Monster,” said MLB.com’s Ian Browne on October 7. “Tyler O’Neill certainly did that, but he is about to become a free agent. The Sox will likely explore bringing O’Neill back, but the outfielder is represented by agent Scott Boras, who isn’t one to make quick decisions in the offseason. If O’Neill leaves, look for the Red Sox to go after two right-handed bats. If he stays, they’ll look to add one.”

Browne named three players who “would fit in nicely.” Other than Hernandez, he also mentioned third baseman Alex Bregman and shortstop Willy Adames. He finished by noting that getting a healthy Trevor Story and more production from infielder Vaughn Grissom would be helpful.

Hernandez is finishing up a one-year, $23.5 million contract he signed with Los Angeles last winter. Spotrac is projecting the soon-to-be 32-year-old’s market value at three years and $71.265 million.

How Teoscar Hernandez Would Fit in With the Red Sox

Hernandez put together his best year at the plate since he hit 32 home runs with 116 RBI for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021. The right-handed slugger clubbed 33 homers with 32 doubles, 99 RBI and 84 runs scored with a .840 OPS in 652 plate appearances during the regular season.

As Browne mentioned, Boston will explore the possibility of re-signing Tyler O’Neill. He led the Red Sox in 2024 with 31 homers. But even if he sticks around, the organization needs more right-handed hitters to balance the lineup.

FanGraphs’ Roster Resource currently has Jarren Durran (center field) and Wilyer Abreu (right field) as starting outfielders for the 2025 Red Sox. O’Neill hitting free agency means there’s an opening in left field. That’s where Hernandez appeared in 120 of his 154 games for the Dodgers this year.

Even if Boston re-signs O’Neill and still wants to pursue Hernandez, there are other creative ways to fit them into the lineup. Masataka Yoshida has been the primary designated hitter since his debut in 2023. However, his offensive production (.775 OPS with 25 home runs and 128 RBI in 248 games played) doesn’t necessarily make him a lock for holding onto consistent playing time.

Teoscar Hernandez Loves Hitting at Fenway Park

Thanks to spending parts of six seasons in the American League East with the Blue Jays, Hernandez has logged a decent amount of playing time at Fenway Park. Based on the numbers, he might not mind calling it home for the foreseeable future.

The outfielder has accumulated at least 100 plate appearances in seven stadiums throughout his big-league career. Hernandez’s .950 OPS at Fenway Park is the highest within that group. He’s hit .282/.344/.606 across 189 plate appearances in Boston. That includes 14 homers, nine doubles, two triples, 44 RBI and 36 runs scored.

Simply being right-handed doesn’t mean any hitter can “take advantage of the Green Monster,” as Browne mentioned. Hernandez has experience doing just that, though. He’d be a perfect lineup upgrade for the Red Sox, who are looking to be aggressive this winter. Reeling in someone like Hernandez wouldn’t break the bank and leave money left over to address other areas of the roster, as well.