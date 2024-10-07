Red Sox Linked to 30-HR Slugger Projected to Land $152 Million Contract

Willy Adames had a fantastic 2024 campaign for the Milwaukee Brewers. Could the power-hitting shortstop be a fit for the Boston Red Sox this winter via free agency?

Outfielder Tyler O’Neill led Boston with 31 home runs this past season, but he’s also set to become a free agent. “Whether it’s Tyler or someone else, replacing that type of production in the middle of the lineup is going to be a priority,” president of baseball operations Craig Breslow said on October 2, via The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

Jackson Roberts of SI.com argues that Adames is “perfect” for a Boston club that needs to bolster the offense.

“If the Red Sox are looking to replace O’Neill’s production, Adames is an ideal option. He hit one more home run than O’Neill (32 to 31) while racking up 40 more RBI,” he said. “Plus, he plays a premium position at shortstop, could likely move to third base and relieve Rafael Devers of his full-time defensive duties, and has been remarkably durable.”

Adames posted a .794 OPS while setting single-season career-high marks in homers (32), doubles (33), RBI (112), runs scored (93) and games played (161) in 2024. Spotrac is projecting a six-year, $152 million contract for the 29-year-old.

How Could Willy Adames Fit in With the Red Sox?

Adames’ potential fit with the Red Sox doesn’t look obvious at first glance. But while Rafael Devers is a given at third base, the middle infield was a problem. The issues stemmed from general underperformance and an inability to stay healthy.

“The other thing dragging Boston down this season was the middle infield. Shortstop Trevor Story missed nearly the entire year with a shoulder injury, second base was a complete revolving door, and no one that took over 100 at-bats in the middle infield finished with a positive OPS+,” Roberts explained.

Story was limited to 26 games and has appeared in just 89 contests since the start of 2023. However, it was second base that was a black hole for manager Alex Cora. Players combined for -2.3 WAR at the keystone, according to FanGraphs, which was the worst mark in baseball. Five players racked up at least 40 plate appearances at second base for the Red Sox this past season. Only David Hamilton (0.2 WAR in 118 plate appearances) had a positive WAR.

If Boston wants to pursue Adames, they could slide Story to second base to open up the position while trying to keep the oft-injured veteran healthy.

Which Other Teams Could Pursue Willy Adames This Winter?

There are several shortstop-needy teams, and Adames is the top-rated free-agent shortstop available coming off a career year. Who could be in pursuit of the right-handed slugger once the offseason officially hits?

“Willy Adames, spiritual leader of Brew Crew, has been target of Dodgers, Braves and Giants in past and they’re seen as among possible landing spots,” Jon Heyman of the New York Post said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 6. “Brewers would love to keep him but understand he’s probably out of price range. LA, with [Andrew] Friedman/[Tampa Bay] Rays link, possible favorite?”

The Braves are an interesting option after Orlando Arcia struggled in 2024. However, he’s under a team-friendly three-year, $7.3 million contract. Atlanta might not have the urgency to make a big splash in free agency. Plus, the Toronto Blue Jays could be shopping shortstop Bo Bichette this winter, which might be a more palatable option for the front office.

Ultimately, other teams who have a greater perceived need at shortstop – like the Giants and Dodgers – could be more motivated to get into a bidding war for Adames. Although the Red Sox could attempt to significantly invest into their 2025 roster, it might be for a starting pitcher. That would force them to find value elsewhere to balance out the lineup with right-handed power.