Boston Red Sox Trade Prediction Offloads Jarren Duran to Mets for 28-Year-Old Outfielder

According to a few different reports across Major League Baseball, the Boston Red Sox are open to trading away Jarren Duran, especially after his latest on-field antics where he appeared to be frustrated that Willson Contreras didn’t tag up on a short fly ball to left field in a game against the Athletics.

It could seriously be time for the Red Sox to move on from Duran. His trade value has already hit rock bottom due to his struggles at the plate, but Duran has had enough success that a team like the New York Mets may be interested in his services for a small price.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about Jarren Duran’s trade status):

“Duran could get attention from other clubs despite the dismal season. He’s two years removed from an eighth-place finish in MVP balloting. He was an above-average regular as recently as last year, when he hit .256/.332/.442 with 16 homers and 24 steals while playing in 156 games.”

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Looking at a Red Sox-Mets Trade for Jarren Duran

In this MLB hypothetical trade pitch, the New York Mets acquire Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran in a player-swap deal for Luis Robert Jr.

Boston is reportedly still looking for right-handed hitting outfield help to pair with Ceddane Rafaela, and offloading Jarren Duran for Robert Jr. makes some semblance of sense.

New York is reportedly trying to move on from Luis Robert Jr. as well. It’s two underperforming players who could benefit from a change of scenery.

Jarren Duran is slashing .198/.256/.338 this season over 393 at-bats, which is good for an OPS+ of 68. He has 125 strikeouts this season to just 25 walks.

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Luis Robert Jr’s Fit in Boston

Luis Robert Jr. has battled injuries this year, as is seemingly the case every season with the 28-year-old outfielder, but during his time on the field, he hasn’t been that much more productive than Jarren Duran.

He’s batting .195 over 118 ABs with four home runs, 12 RBI, and an OPS+ of 71. He has 31 strikeouts and walked 16 times this season.

The Mets traded for Luis Robert Jr. before the season, but given his constant injury status, it makes sense why they want to offload him, and hitting in Fenway Park could really help the former Silver Slugger outfielder.

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