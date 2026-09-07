Boston Red Sox Star Payton Tolle Makes Heartfelt Aroldis Chapman Statement

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox finished their series with the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

The Red Sox won by a score of 3-1.

Payton Tolle had 12 strikeouts in 6.0 innings.

Aroldis Chapman also made history by recording his 400th career save.

MLB wrote: “Aroldis Chapman is the 9th pitcher in MLB history to record 400 saves!”

Red Sox Star Tolle Makes Chapman Statement

After the game, Tolle was asked about Chapman (via NESN).

Tolle: “Start off by saying congrats to Chappy. 400. That’s incredible. I mean to be that elite for as long he’s been elite. It’s cool to watch. It’s another moment for I think a lot of us. Especially myself… Really thankful that God has put me in this place to be able to watch guys like him.”

Social Media On Chapman

Here’s what people were saying about Chapman:

Ian Browne: “Aroldis Chapman finishes his 400th save with a 101-mph for a strikeout. He is 38 years old.”

Underdog MLB: “Aroldis Chapman logs career save No. 400! Pitchers with 400+ saves: Mariano Rivera – 652 Trevor Hoffman – 601 Kenley Jansen – 493 Lee Smith – 478 Craig Kimbrel – 441 Francisco Rodríguez – 437 John Franco – 424 Billy Wagner – 422 Chapman – 400″

Francys Romero: “The resurgence of Aroldis Chapman’s career after 2022 makes it all worth it. His value had declined, but Chapman quietly got back to work and went on to win a World Series ring in 2023, earn Reliever of the Year honors, sign a contract extension with the Red Sox, set the strikeout record for relievers, reach 400 saves, and record 100+ MPH pitches in 17 consecutive seasons. Now, his case for the Hall of Fame is taking shape and gaining more and more strength after that resurgence.”

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 79-65 record in 144 games.

Following the Orioles, they will return to Fenway Park to host Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.