Boston Red Sox Star Payton Tolle Sends Out Heartfelt Post During Rangers Series

On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Texas Rangers (on the road).

They have lost each of the last two games, so they are looking to avoid getting swept.

Most recently, the Red Sox lost by a score of 7-3 on Wednesday.

Red Sox Star Payton Tolle Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Ahead of Thursday’s game, Red Sox star Payton Tolle sent out a post to Instagram (with his wife Devin).

He wrote: “We are blown away by the support surrounding our first Tigger Tournament. Thank you to every sponsor, donor, partner, teammate, friend, and guest who helped make our inaugural event so special, all while supporting @weareempower_ and the incredible work they do for children and young adults who have experienced the loss of a parent. A special thank you to @cvspharmacy, @samueladamsboston, @redsox, and The Henry Family for your generous support in helping bring the 1st annual Tigger Tournament to life. And for helping support @weareempower_. We’re so thankful for everyone who showed up, gave back, and made year one unforgettable!”

Tolle and his wife also made another post that said: “Still taking it all in. The first Tigger Tournament was more than I ever could have imagined. Grateful for everyone who showed up, supported us, and helped make this night so special. This is only the beginning.”

Looking At The Comments

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of the posts:

@austina232299: “You are an absolute national treasure, Payton! 👏”

@jlagrace: ” Thank you and Devin for everything that you’ve both done for Empower! The impact that you’ve already made has been truly incredible! 🙌”

@akinsbryson_: “Keep doing great Payton!”

@joe.ledoux23: “Sox need to get you extended! Stay in Boston please ! 💪🏻☘️”

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are currently the third-place team in the American League East with an 82-70 record in 152 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Following the Rangers, the Red Sox will head to Florida for a series with the Tampa Bay Rays that starts on Friday night.