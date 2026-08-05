Red Sox Trade Deadline Acquisition Adley Rutschman Reacts to Joining Boston

It was a busy Trade Deadline for the Boston Red Sox. CBO Craig Breslow decided to take several big swings, including bringing in catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles.

Going back to Baltimore was a massive package of players, including catcher Carlos Narvaez, Red Sox No. 2 prospect Anthony Eyanson, MLB Pipeline No. 4 organizational prospect Kyson Witherspoon, and two other minor league players. There was some criticism that it was too much for Rutschman, but he has a chance to boost the Red Sox into the playoffs and make everyone forget about that.

Adley Rutschman is Excited to Join the Boston Red Sox

Battling an injury, Adley Rutschman won’t get on the field just yet for the Boston Red Sox. However, he is at Fenway Park as the Red Sox take on the Chicago White Sox. For the first time, it’s coming from the home dugout.

There is plenty of reason for Rutschman to be excited about the change, jumping to a playoff contender. On top of that, as he recently shared, he gets to play in front of an excellent atmosphere.

“Just from playing here, the city loves baseball,” Rutschman said. “It always has a great atmosphere and I’m excited to play in it… They’re playing the game the right way and doing things right. It was cool to watch from a distance. Now being here, like I said — just trying to fit in and help out any way I can.” At the same time, it is a bittersweet change. A former No. 1 pick of the Orioles back in 2019, he had never played for another organization. It’s a place where he had strong friendships. “I played my entire career there and there’s been a lot of unbelievable memories. Just made a lot of great friends for life,” Rutschman said. “It’s tough goodbyes. But we’re on to the next thing. And excited to be here and playing. It’s all part of the game.”

As Orioles beat writer Jacob Calvin Meyer reported, he was going to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Colton Cowser, Ryan Mountcastle, and Gunnar Henderson when he got the call about the trade. They wouldn’t see the movie, instead having an emotional moment together as they went from teammates to division rivals.

Injury Update on Red Sox Catcher Adley Rutschman

From the time it was initially reported that the Red Sox were trading for Adley Rutschman to the time it was made official, there was a long delay for some medical checkups. On the IL since July 20th with left wrist inflammation, the Red Sox wanted to double-check his health before the deal went through.

The Red Sox obviously felt good enough about his health that they went through with the trade. Still, the question remains, when will he be back?

“It’s been feeling good. I’ve got to get with the medical staff here and kind of just see what the next steps are moving forward,” Rutschman said. “I don’t exactly know just what kind of timeline and how all that goes.”

Ari Alexander of 7News Boston added to that, writing, “Adley Rutschman is ‘in the midst of a hitting progression’ but still needs to talk to Red Sox med staff for their eval.”

The hope is that Rutschman will be back soon. However, until that evaluation occurs, it’s going to be hard to say when that is going to be.